"It's really cool to be one of those great players" - Aryna Sabalenka on being hailed as part of the Big-3 alongside Iga Swiatek & Elena Rybakina

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka recently commented on being a part of the WTA Big-3 alongside Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Belarusian stated in a press conference, following her 2023 French Open semifinal exit, that her UK visa had been approved. This allows her to take part in the grass-court Major this year after not being eligible to play in 2022 due to her nationality.

Aryna Sabalenka, who is aiming for her first grass-court Major and her second Grand Slam title, spoke at a press conference prior to the start of her campaign at SW19.

She was asked to comment on whether the WTA Big Three, consisting of her, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and last year's champion Elena Rybakina, would lift the trophy?

Sabalenka stated that it's "really cool" to be a part of the trio, and while they are all considered the favorites, it all comes down to who is more focused on her gameplay.

"Yeah, I mean, I saw a lot about big three. It's really cool to be one of those great players. Hopefully, I can continue doing well. Of course, I think we are, like, favorites here. But it doesn't matter who is favorite, it's all about your focus and your tennis," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"I'm pretty sure if I'm going to bring my best tennis, I'll be focused from the beginning till the end. I'm pretty sure that I can do really well at Wimbledon," she added.

"Yeah, it was really, really amazing" - Aryna Sabalenka on practising with Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open - Day 14.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina practised together on the center court before the start of Wimbledon. Both are vying for their second Grand Slam singles title at the tournament.

Speaking about that, Sabalenka stated that the court felt "perfect" and she and Rybakina had a high-level practice session. This, she claimed, was necessary ahead of competing at SW19.

"Yeah, it was really, really amazing. That court feels really perfect, like everything is just perfect. Yeah, was great practice [sic] with Elena. Really high-level practice. I think that's really good practice to have before going to the Wimbledon," she said.

The Belarusian could become the new World No. 1 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. But overthrowing Iga Swiatek, who currently reigns, will be extremely difficult but not impossible.

Poll : 0 votes