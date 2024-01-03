Naomi Osaka has reacted to the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan on New Year's Day following her second-round loss to Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday.

In her post-match press conference, Osaka talked about the earthquake that hit Japan, which has recorded 64 casualties so far:

"Yeah, I think for me it's really devastating. I didn't hear about it until a night or so ago just because I feel a little disconnected from the news. I think Wim is the one that told me."

She continued:

"It's really rough to hear. I feel like earthquakes happen a lot in Japan. I've been there and I've felt it, but never the severe ones. My immediate thing was checking on my ojichan and everyone there and just making sure everyone is okay. But I know the situation is still kind of ongoing, so I hope everyone is okay, yeah."

On the court, Osaka, 26, is the first Japanese player - male or female - to ascend to the top of the rankings. The former World No. 1 is making her return to action after a year off due to motherhood. She welcomed a girl, Shai, with rapper Cordae in July.

She returned to the courts after a 15-month hiatus at the Brisbane International with a straight-set win over Tamara Korpatch on Monday before losing to Karolina Pliskova.

Osaka's next stop is the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 14.

How Naomi Osaka's match with Karolina Pliskova unfolded

Karolina Pliskova overcame Naomi Osaka on Wednesday.

Naomi Osaka started on the front foot against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, bagging the opening set for the loss of four games.

However, the battle of the two former World No. 1s began to turn the Czech's way after that. In a hard-fought second set - which went to a tiebreak - Pliskova dropped just three games to force a decider.

It was a tight third set, but a break for 2-1 proved decisive as the three-time Brisbane winner made it 10 wins on the trot in the WTA 500 tournament. Coming off a first-round bye, the two-time defending champion improved her head-to-head record over Osaka to 4-2.

Pliskova's last meeting with Osaka was three years ago in Brisbane, which the Czech won after two hours and 49 minutes. The 31-year-old next faces 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday to book a place in the quarterfinal.

