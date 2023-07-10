"It's really good to have a friend like Novak Djokovic, you can always ask for advice and I really appreciate it" - Aryna Sabalenka 

Aryna Sabalenka booked her spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with a dominant 6-4, 6-0 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday.

The Belarusian joined fellow second seed Novak Djokovic in the last eight at the grasscourt Slam. During her post-match press conference, Sabalenka was asked about her friendship with the Serb, who she has been photographed with over the Championships.

In response, Sabalenka said it was good to have a friend like Novak Djokovic as she can turn to him for advice at any point. She went on to dub the 23-time Grand Slam winner a "great guy."

"He's [sic] a great guy, very nice guy," Aryna Sabalenka said. "I can easily ask him for advice and he would give it to me. I really appreciate it."

"It's really good to have someone like Novak Djokovic, a friend like someone like Novak," she continued. "You can always ask for advice. I mean, I really appreciate for his help to me."

Sabalenka also spoke about the challenges of playing on grass during her press conference. She stated some players find it more demanding given that the surface requires one to stay lower on the legs to deal with bounce.

"Yeah, the surface little bit faster," Aryna Sabalenka said. "The bounce is a little bit lower. I have to stay much lower, use some touch game, more slices. The only adjustment I made is, like, I'm trying to stay lower and just more aggressive, like take control in these first shots. So, yeah, I think that's why it's a little bit tough for many of players."

"I think grass court give some - how to say - it's also helping you to improve your game for the hard court. You're dealing with these low, deep shots," she continued. "On the hard court, it's a little bit easier to play because you feel like you have more time."

Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic edge closer to Wimbledon trophies

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic inched closer to the Wimbledon trophies on Monday, posting wins in their respective fourth-round encounters.

Sabalenka won in straight sets over Alexandrova. Djokovic, though, was made to work hard after he resumed his encounter against Hubert Hukacz on Centre Court being two sets up. The Serb lost the third set 7-5 but came back strong to close out a 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 victory.

Sabalenka will next take on American Madison Keys in an exciting quarterfinal clash on Wednesday.

Russian's Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, awaits Novak Djokovic in the last eight on Tuesday.

