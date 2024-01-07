Twenty-two time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal's recent withdrawal from the Australian Open has left former tennis player Barbara Schett in dismay.

Nadal recently made his long-awaited return to the main tour at the 2024 Brisbane International. He rolled back the years with his impressive display against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in the first two rounds.

However, the Spaniard's run came to an end against local favourite Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals, along with a minor injury. Former World No. 8 Barbara Schett expressed her disappointment at learning that the veteran will be absent at the upcoming Australian Open.

"Its sad for us but he needs to do, what he has to do. One thing is for sure we will see him again, maybe not live here at the Australian Open, but hopefully at the French Open," Barbara Schett said (via Eurosport).

Rafael Nadal had not been a part of any event since featuring at the 2023 Australian Open. After sustaining frequent injuries on tour, he made his intentions clear last year that 2024 will be his last on the ATP tour.

The absense of Nadal in Melbourne is sure to disappoint fans worldwide, particularly those in Australia. An apparent muscle tear is deemed to be the reason for his decision to go back to Spain and prioritize recovery.

Barbara Schett reflected on his current situation and felt bummed to learn that fans won't be able to get a glimpse of the two-time Australian Open winner in Melbourne.

"He doesn't want to risk anything thats why he wants to go back to Spain. We will not see him at the Australian Open, which is horrible for the fans. The tennis fans have been waiting for him for so long and also for the tournament its really really tough news, and especially knowing that this is going be his last year," Schett said.

Schett added that Nadal will be eyeing the clay court season and the upcoming Olympic Games, which is supposed to take place in Paris this year.

"We know that Rafael Nadal puts the emphasis on the clay court season. He wants to play well there, he wants to be fit and healthy. He wants to compete in the Olympics as well so he has to rest up," she said.

A look back at Rafael Nadal's impeccable clay court record

Rafael Nadal at a press conference - Day 2

Rafael Nadal is one of the most decorated players in the history of tennis. He is one of three men to have captured at least 20 Major titles in the Open Era.

The Spaniard made a name for himself due to his supreme skill set and high tactical accumen on clay. He has an 89% win ratio on the surface and has captured the French Open 14 times in his career.

Nadal is expected to feature in Paris this year. He has an impeccable record at Roland Garros, chalking up 114 wins out of 117 matches. Fans will be hoping to see the veteran back in action soon.

The former World No. 1 is also eyeing an appearance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He will be hoping to win another Olympic gold medal after previously triumphing in 2008 and 2016 in the men's singles and men's doubles respectively.

