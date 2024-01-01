"It's no secret Novak Djokovic's level is incredible, he's probably the GOAT if we're honest" - Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur believes Novak Djokovic is "probably" the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in tennis, and is looking forward to having a chance at facing him in the quarterfinals of the 2024 United Cup, should a meeting between Serbia and Australia materialize.

Djokovic and De Minaur have faced each other only once in the past, at the 2023 Australian Open, where the World No. 1 destroyed the Aussie in front of his home fans. Djokovic lost just five games in a straight-sets demolition job, eventually going on to win the tournament for his 22nd Grand Slam title.

Currently at the United Cup, Serbia scored a win over China in their opening tie and will take on the Czech Republic in their second. Australia, meanwhile, lost their opener to Great Britain, but will be hoping to beat the United States in their second fixture.

De Minaur ensured his home country got off to a good start, beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2 after losing his singles match against Cameron Norrie in the previous tie. With the winners of Serbia's Group E and Australia's Group C set to take on each other in the quarterfinals, the Aussie No. 1 was asked in his press conference about the possibility of taking on the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Alex de Minaur admitted that it would be extremely tough if the meeting happens, especially with the high level the 36-year-old displayed in his 6-3, 6-2 win over Zhang Zhizhen in his United Cup opener. Regardless, he was excited to show the Perth fans what he was capable of if he got the chance to take on the 'GOAT.'

"Yeah, look, it's no secret Novak Djokovic's level, it's incredible, and he's probably the GOAT, if we're honest. So he started the year strong. It's going to be obviously extremely tough, but it will be a challenge that I'll be looking forward to to hopefully going out there and show what I can do," Alex de Minaur said.

Alex de Minaur happy with level he brought to clash against Taylor Fritz ahead of potential Novak Djokovic showdown

2023 Australian Open - Day 8

Before the potential Novak Djokovic battle, Alex de Minaur was happy with the way he played to beat Taylor Fritz in the tie vs the United States, stating that he considers it in the Top-5 matches he has ever played.

"To be honest, I do bring this level often in practice. I mean, maybe not as often on the match court, but I do know that I'm capable of this level. So it's great to bring it out in a do-or-die match where we kind of needed a scenario where, you know, I potentially needed to win in straight sets," Alex de Minaur said.

"So I was happy that I could bring the level, play the style of tennis I wanted to. And obviously it's definitely up there with probably top-five best matches I've played," he added.

Ajla Tomljanovic then went down against Jessica Pegula in the women's singles, leaving it all to play for in the mixed doubles match with qualification on the line for both Australia and the United States.

