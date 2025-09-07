  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • "It's sickening"- Naomi Osaka reacts to Taylor Townsend growing her trophy collection with runner-up finish in US Open women's doubles

"It's sickening"- Naomi Osaka reacts to Taylor Townsend growing her trophy collection with runner-up finish in US Open women's doubles

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 07, 2025 04:52 GMT
Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend with her women
Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend with her women's doubles partner, Katerina Siniakova - Source: getty

Naomi Osaka recently dropped a sweet reaction to Taylor Townsend earning the runner-up title at the US Open women's doubles tournament. The final took place on September 5, 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ad

Townsend teamed up with Katerina Siniakova for the US Open's women's doubles tournament, where they reached the final round and locked horns with Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe on Friday. After a head-to-head showdown, the latter team dominated the clash, registering a 6-4, 6-4 win and claiming the trophy.

Following this second-place finish, Townsend shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle, which showcased her and Siniakova holding the runner-up trophy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This post garnered the attention of the Japanese player, Osaka, who commended the American for her growing trophy collection by dropping a sweet reaction in the comment section that read:

"Your hardware collection grows every tournament it's sickening😭🤧❤️," wrote Naomi Osaka.
Osaka&#039;s comment on Instagram
Osaka's comment on Instagram

The Japanese player delivered impressive performances herself at the US Open, as she reached the semi-final round after besting several top-notch players, including Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova, and more. However, Osaka fell short of advancing to the finals after being defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the semi-final.

Ad

Naomi Osaka made her feelings known about not advancing to the US Open finals

Naomi Osaka faced Amanda Anisimova in the US Open semi-final round, where the American dashed her hopes of claiming the tournament's trophy with a 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 win. Following this heartbreaking loss, the Japanese sat for a press conference, where she made her feelings known about the result, revealing that she wasn't feeling sad about it.

Ad

When asked about how she was processing the upset, the two-time US Open champion said that it wasn't 'weird,' as she gave her best and took it as an inspiration for training better for her upcoming matches.

"I mean, honestly, I don’t feel sad. It’s really weird. Well, it’s not weird because I just feel like I did the best that I could. And honestly, it’s kind of inspiring for me because it makes me just want to train and try to get better and hopefully give it my very best shot again and see what happens. But I think I can’t be mad or upset at myself," Naomi Osaka said.

Amid her US Open campaign, Naomi Osaka introduced a fun tradition at the tournament of presenting a new custom-made Labubu doll before each round with funny names based on multiple tennis players, including Billie Jean King, Andre Agassi, and more.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications