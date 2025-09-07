"It's sickening"- Naomi Osaka reacts to Taylor Townsend growing her trophy collection with runner-up finish in US Open women's doubles

Naomi Osaka recently dropped a sweet reaction to Taylor Townsend earning the runner-up title at the US Open women's doubles tournament. The final took place on September 5, 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.Townsend teamed up with Katerina Siniakova for the US Open's women's doubles tournament, where they reached the final round and locked horns with Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe on Friday. After a head-to-head showdown, the latter team dominated the clash, registering a 6-4, 6-4 win and claiming the trophy.Following this second-place finish, Townsend shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle, which showcased her and Siniakova holding the runner-up trophy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post garnered the attention of the Japanese player, Osaka, who commended the American for her growing trophy collection by dropping a sweet reaction in the comment section that read:&quot;Your hardware collection grows every tournament it's sickening😭🤧❤️,&quot; wrote Naomi Osaka.Osaka's comment on InstagramThe Japanese player delivered impressive performances herself at the US Open, as she reached the semi-final round after besting several top-notch players, including Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova, and more. However, Osaka fell short of advancing to the finals after being defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the semi-final.Naomi Osaka made her feelings known about not advancing to the US Open finals Naomi Osaka faced Amanda Anisimova in the US Open semi-final round, where the American dashed her hopes of claiming the tournament's trophy with a 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 win. Following this heartbreaking loss, the Japanese sat for a press conference, where she made her feelings known about the result, revealing that she wasn't feeling sad about it.When asked about how she was processing the upset, the two-time US Open champion said that it wasn't 'weird,' as she gave her best and took it as an inspiration for training better for her upcoming matches.&quot;I mean, honestly, I don’t feel sad. It’s really weird. Well, it’s not weird because I just feel like I did the best that I could. And honestly, it’s kind of inspiring for me because it makes me just want to train and try to get better and hopefully give it my very best shot again and see what happens. But I think I can’t be mad or upset at myself,&quot; Naomi Osaka said. Amid her US Open campaign, Naomi Osaka introduced a fun tradition at the tournament of presenting a new custom-made Labubu doll before each round with funny names based on multiple tennis players, including Billie Jean King, Andre Agassi, and more.