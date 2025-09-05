Naomi Osaka press conference: Everything Japanese said after US Open SF loss, from answering 'most devastating' question to sharing why she isn't sad

Naomi Osaka shared details about why she was not sad after her excruciating US Open semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova during her post-match press conference. The Japanese WTA star also answered the 'most devastating' question.

On Thursday, September 4, 23rd seed Osaka took on eighth seed Anisimova for a place in the final of the US Open. Osaka was chasing her third final in New York while Anisimova fought for her first.

The Japanese star bagged the first set via tiebreaker and looked on her way to winning the match. But after mutliple breaks, Anisimova managed to win the second set through a tiebreaker. In the deciding set, the American came clutch to register a 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

During her post-match press conference, Osaka was asked about how she was processing the loss. The two-time US Open champion said she did not feel sad because she gave it everything.

"I mean, honestly, I don’t feel sad. It’s really weird. Well, it’s not weird because I just feel like I did the best that I could. And honestly, it’s kind of inspiring for me because it makes me just want to train and try to get better and hopefully give it my very best shot again and see what happens. But I think I can’t be mad or upset at myself," Naomi Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka created a fun tradition at this year’s US Open by introducing a new Labubu doll before each round, featuring figures like Billie Jean King and Andre Agassi. In her press conference, she was asked which Labubu she had planned to unveil for the final.

"Don't make me cry, man. Oh my god. The most devastating question," she began. "So, I literally just talked about this, but I wanted to make one of myself in my last year outfit and it was the green one, and it would have had the bow, and I’m sick about it."

She called not being able to bring a labubu doll of herself the 'worst thing.'

"Oh my god, that’s like the worst thing honestly. Like, I’m fine losing, but don’t ask me about this Labubu, man. Like, oh, but yeah, it would have been me."

This is the first time Osaka has lost at a Grand Slam after reaching the quarterfinals. The past four times she reached the last eight, she won the title.

Naomi Osaka says Amanda Anisimova’s game is the opposite of hers after US Open SF

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

After her semifinal defeat to Amanda Anisimova, Naomi Osaka was asked whether playing against someone with a seemingly similar style (both players known for striking the ball hard and going for their shots) made the contest more difficult.

Osaka explained that, in her view, their games were not as alike as they might appear.

"Honestly, I thought she's like the complete opposite of me. Just because I feel like with me, I'm not trying to hit hard. Like when I'm playing, I'm watching my opponent, and maybe the pace comes off harder, but I was kind of blocking her ball sometimes," Naomi Osaka said.

She added that her approach often changes depending on her opponent, and against Anisimova, she knew she had to take a more aggressive stance.

"So, it kind of depends on the pace that you give me. Like, I play everyone a little bit differently. So, I just happen to know I have to be aggressive with her because obviously if I give her a softer ball, she's just going to crush it. So, yeah," she added.

Anisimova has now set up an exciting 2025 US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka. The American leads their head-to-head record 6-3.

