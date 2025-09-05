"Not totally sure what a Labubu is" - Andre Agassi sends message to Naomi Osaka after she honors him with special accessory at US Open

Naomi Osaka honored Andre Agassi by naming a Labubu figurine after him, which she considered her lucky charm for the US Open. Agassi later shared a message on social media in response to her gesture.

Ad

Osaka is competing at the US Open, and amid this, she has gone viral for her custom-made, tennis-themed Labubu charms, each embedded with rhinestones and with hilarious names based on several tennis players, such as LaBillieBu, named after Billie Jean King, and more. In her recent post-quarterfinal press conference, she revealed another Labubu charm, Andre Swaggassi, named after the former American tennis player, Andre Agassi.

Shortly after Osaka introduced the new Labubu in his honor, Agassi shared a video of it on his Instagram story and sent a message to her that read:

Ad

Trending

"Not totally sure what a labubu is but thank you @naomiosaka."

Agassi's Instagram story/@agassi

Along with Agassi and Billie Jean King, the Japanese player also has other Labubu lucky charms named Arthur Flashe and Althea Glitterson. In an interview with Tennis.com, Osaka admitted that she wasn't a Labubu collector and it was just a one-time thing for the US Open tournament.

Ad

Naomi Osaka makes feelings known about her semifinal loss at US Open

Naomi Osaka's US Open campaign came to an end after she fell short in the semifinal round, being bested by Amanda Anisimova. The Japanese locked horns with the American player on September 4, 2025, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the latter produced a dominant display, registering a 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 6-3 win against her.

Ad

Following her loss, Osaka opened up in the press conference, saying that she wasn't feeling sad about the loss. Talking about how she processed the upset, she said that it has fuelled her to keep working.

"I mean, honestly, I don’t feel sad. It’s really weird. Well, it’s not weird because I just feel like I did the best that I could. And honestly, it’s kind of inspiring for me because it makes me just want to train and try to get better and hopefully give it my very best shot again and see what happens. But I think I can’t be mad or upset at myself," Naomi Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka opened her 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, where she delivered impressive performances and reached the finals. However, she had to walk over in her clash against Clara Tauson in the finals, citing an injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi