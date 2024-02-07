"It's not something special, I focus on myself and not about Maria Sharapova" - Alina Korneeva on being compared to the Russian icon

Alina Korneeva recently played down being compared to Maria Sharapova, saying that she did not find it anything special.

Korneeva, who won two junior Grand Slam singles titles in 2023, is currently competing at a WTA 125 event in Mumbai and won her opening match 6-1, 6-3 against Chloe Pacquet.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Korneeva was asked to speak about her comparisons with Maria Sharapova and being nicknamed "Mini Sharapova". The 16-year-old said that she was unaware of her nickname and added that it wasn't anything special for her since several young players were likened to Sharapova. Korneeva said that her focus was solely on herself.

"I didn't see them calling me like this. I think a lot of people call everybody, young players Maria Sharapova. So, it's not something special for me. I'm Alina Corneeva and I focus on myself and not about Sharapova," Korneeva said.

Alina Korneeva has won two out of five WTA Tour matches in 2023

Alina Korneeva at the Australian Open

World No. 134 Alina Korneeva has won two out of five matches so far on this season's WTA Tour.

Her first tour-level event was the Hong Kong Open where she reached the main draw following wins over Amina Anshba and Corina Perrin. The Russian reached the second round of the ATP 250 event after beating Valeria Savinykh before losing to Linda Fruhvirtova.

She then qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career at the Australian Open by beating Sachia Vickery, YeXin Ma, and Anna Bondar. The Russian won her opening match against Sara Sorribes Tormo before enduring a second-round exit at the hands of 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

After this, Korneeva competed in the qualifiers of the Hua Hin Championships in Thailand and booked her place in the main draw following straight-set wins over Katarzyna Kawa and Anastasia Zakharova. The Russian faced China's Wang Yafan in the first round and lost 6-2, 6-4 to her.

Korneeva recently booked her place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Mumbai. The Russian came back from a set down to defeat Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. The 16-year-old will next take on Storm Hunter, who booked her place in the last eight after beating fifth seed Laura Pigossi 6-3, 6-3.