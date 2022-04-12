"It's so special for me, I grew up watching Nole; I'm his big fan" - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stuns top seed and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Monte-Carlo

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stunned World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters. The Spaniard converted nine of the 20 break points he posted against the Serb to notch the biggest win of his career.

The Spaniard, whose best surface is clay, just logged his second top-10 win with the first being World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini also in the second round of last year's edition of the event.

"It's so special for me. I grew up watching Nole. I'm his big fan. I look at him every tournament, every match. Here in Monte-Carlo, full people [in the stands], against the No. 1, I enjoy the moment. I'm so happy," said Davidovich Fokina during the post-match interview.

Davidovich Fokina, last year's quarterfinalist, got off to a strong start against a rusty Djokovic, racing to a 4-1 start in the opening set as he broke the Serb twice. Though the Serb broke back, the World No. 46 recovered his bearing and took the set on another break as Djokovic sent his crosscourt forehand wide.

It was a much tighter contest in the second set as Djokovic erased a 3-0 deficit and forced a tiebreak. Davidovich Fokina took the initiative, going a mini break-up at 4-2 and was just two points away from possibly clinching the match when he hit two unforced errors that put the Serb on set point at 6-5.

Djokovic somehow managed to clinch the second set on a forehand down-the-line pass. He put his finger to his ear, smiling while nodding his head to the crowd and let out a roar as he pumped his fist in the air.

The celebration, however, was short-lived as Davidovich Fokina immediately broke Djokovic in the third and ran away with the third set to win the match 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1.

"When he won the second set, it was tough mentally. But i was working so hard to be more focused. It doesn't matter if I lost the second or the first set. I have to be prepared for the worst. That was it," said Davidovich Fokina.

Novak Djokovic played just three match prior to playing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Djokovic, who came into the match with just three matches under his belt in 2022, sprayed 51 errors while landing only 27 winners. His Spanish opponent had 10 more winners at 37, as he outplayed Novak Djokovic on the backhand side, hitting 17 winners to five.

Novak Djokovic last saw action against Jiri Vesely in Dubai last Feb. 24 after his unvaccinated status limited his participation in tournaments. Monte-Carlo is the second event he has competed in this year.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan