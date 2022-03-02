"It's tough to decide who the GOAT is, but I'm still going with Roger Federer" - Francis Tiafoe

Francis Tiafoe recently gave his two cents in the GOAT debate, saying that he personally considered Roger Federer to be the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet. In the same breath, however, he conceded that it was not an easy task to ascertain objectively who the GOAT was.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Functional Tennis Podcast, the World No. 31 declared the Swiss to be the very definition of a complete player. Like many, Tiafoe was astounded by how the 20-time Grand Slam champion could make the game "look so easy."

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg You’ve heard how good Roger Federer is as being an ambassador, but he still continues to impress.



After his match yesterday, he did a long English press session, left the room, but happily turned around and came back to do more in French and German when asked by a reporter. You’ve heard how good Roger Federer is as being an ambassador, but he still continues to impress.After his match yesterday, he did a long English press session, left the room, but happily turned around and came back to do more in French and German when asked by a reporter. https://t.co/vVirKu79Ew

On top of that, his stature as a gentleman and beloved ambassador for tennis further elevated his status as the GOAT in Tiafoe's eyes.

"It's tough [to decide who the GOAT is], but I'm still going with Roger Federer," Tiafoe said. "You can paint a whole picture with what he has -- stupid good service, can play all the shots, makes the game look so easy and is a great ambassador for the sport."

The 24-year-old also spoke about Rafael Nadal's recent triumph at the 2022 Australian Open, where he won his 21st Grand Slam to overtake Federer and Novak Djokovic. The American was equally impressed by Nadal's feat, expressing incredulity at how the Spaniard went from almost quitting the sport to becoming the undisputed leader in the Slam race at the ripe old age of 35.

"But then again, Rafael Nadal is crazy. 21 Grand Slams and to do what he did, 2 sets down and 3-2 0-40 in the third, we're talking about three match points. He gets broken and it is over. He knew it and everybody knew it. To do it at the age of 35, the dude was talking about quitting tennis, bro," Tiafoe said. "Rafa's [chances of becoming the undisputed GOAT] have a ticking time bomb, you could say that. But he just won the Australian Open."

Eurosport @eurosport Australian Open

Indian Wells



Novak Djokovic looks set to miss out on another big tennis tournament Australian OpenIndian WellsNovak Djokovic looks set to miss out on another big tennis tournament 🇦🇺 Australian Open ❌🇺🇸 Indian Wells ❌Novak Djokovic looks set to miss out on another big tennis tournament 😬

Francis Tiafoe did not count Djokovic out of the GOAT debate despite lingering doubts about his future due to his insistence on remaining unvaccinated against COVID. Though his future is still up in the air, the former World No. 29 was of the opinion that the Serb could go on to win 25 Grand Slams before his retirement.

With all three players so evenly matched, the American did not think it was possible to pick a clear winner in the debate and remarked that it was only a matter of personal preference.

"And then look at what Novak [Djokovic] is doing. [Deciding the GOAT] is hard, man. Obviously, Novak is going to do his stuff, but whatever ends up happening. He could have like 25. He's not slowing down at all," Tiafoe said. "Pick your poison, I guess."

"I've met a lot of people but only Roger Federer's got that aura with him - this dude is special" - Francis Tiafoe

Francis Tiafoe was of the opinion that Roger Federer had a special "aura" about him

Over the course of the interview, Francis Tiafoe also commented on Roger Federer's "aura." The World No. 31 noted that the Swiss had an air of likability and charm about him that very few people possessed, and described him as "special" in ways that cannot be put into words.

"I've met a lot of people, celebrities and people who have that recognition, but only Roger Federer's got that aura with him. It's crazy," Tiafoe said. "Some people just have it, man. This dude is special. He's like that. [Whether he is on the court or not on the court]."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala