"It's not weak or shameful to stop when injured" - Tennis journalist on the one Roger Federer record that he is uncomfortable valorizing

As Roger Federer receives plaudits for his legendary career from fans and experts alike, one tennis journalist has refused to commend the tennis great's reluctance to retire midway through a contest when afflicted by pain or injury.

Ben Rothenberg stated that it wasn't "weak" or "shameful" to retire from a match when injured, especially if it could result in further damage.

"A thought on Federer fêting. Federer has done amazing things in his career, but one thing I’m uncomfortable valorizing is his record of never retiring midway through a match," Rothenberg said. "It’s not weak or shameful to stop when injured, especially when playing on causes further damage."

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg A thought on Federer fêting:



Federer has done amazing things in his career, but one thing I’m uncomfortable valorizing is his record of never retiring midway through a match.



It’s not weak or shameful to stop when injured, especially when playing on causes further damage. A thought on Federer fêting:Federer has done amazing things in his career, but one thing I’m uncomfortable valorizing is his record of never retiring midway through a match.It’s not weak or shameful to stop when injured, especially when playing on causes further damage.

While interacting with the Swiss media ahead of the Laver Cup, Federer revealed for the first time that his Wimbledon comeback last year was incredibly difficult on account of his persistent knee issues.

The former World No. 1 also drew attention to his Wimbledon quarterfinal loss against Hubert Hurkacz, describing the third set in which he was bageled as "one of the worst hours" of his career.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Especially given how physically limited Federer has been for over a year now after pushing through an obvious injury in his loss to Hurkacz at Wimbledon, I don’t think never saying “no mas” is a trait that should be exalted without context and caveats about the corrosive costs. Especially given how physically limited Federer has been for over a year now after pushing through an obvious injury in his loss to Hurkacz at Wimbledon, I don’t think never saying “no mas” is a trait that should be exalted without context and caveats about the corrosive costs.

Ben Rothenberg's assertion comes in the wake of Federer's big revelation that his knee refused to respond to rehab treatment, leaving him with no option but to retire from the sport.

The assumption that the Swiss great pushed his knee too far during the Wimbledon quarterfinals when he could instead have retired and prolonged his career has become a talking point on social media.

James Numbere #jamesfromportharcourt @JamesNumbere @MathewsGregory1



Who knows, the knee might be better now if he didn’t push it further in his last match in Wimbledon. 🤷🏾‍♂️ @BenRothenberg Because playing through the pain can cause further damage as already mentioned.Who knows, the knee might be better now if he didn’t push it further in his last match in Wimbledon. 🤷🏾‍♂️ @MathewsGregory1 @BenRothenberg Because playing through the pain can cause further damage as already mentioned.Who knows, the knee might be better now if he didn’t push it further in his last match in Wimbledon. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Ardent fans have, however, refused to chastise the 41-year-old for refusing to retire during matches in the past, stating that his resolve to go the distance displayed his competitive spirit and respect for fans and opponents.

wade kirkland @wadejwk @BenRothenberg I think that aspect of Roger shows his competitiveness and respect for fans and opponents. He was able to finish all matches and chose to do so. @BenRothenberg I think that aspect of Roger shows his competitiveness and respect for fans and opponents. He was able to finish all matches and chose to do so.

Former American tennis stars post emotional messages for Roger Federer

Roger Federer with Andre Agassi during the 2009 French Open

American tennis stars Andre Agassi, James Blake, and Andy Roddick, who played many memorable matches against Roger Federer, have penned emotional messages ahead of his retirement.

Agassi, who won his first three matches against Federer but lost the next eight, elegantly stated that the Swiss legend has "left us all better off."

"Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played, @RogerFederer. Every moment you shared has left us all better off. Thank you, RF," he wrote.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer twitter.com/AndreAgassi/st… Andre Agassi @AndreAgassi



Thank you, RF 🏼 Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played, @RogerFederer. Every moment you shared has left us all better off.Thank you, RF Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played, @RogerFederer. Every moment you shared has left us all better off. Thank you, RF 🙏🏼 Means a lot Andre, loved our matches and miss you Means a lot Andre, loved our matches and miss you 🙏 twitter.com/AndreAgassi/st…

James Blake managed to win just one out of his 11 encounters with Roger Federer, but was all praise for the tennis legend, stating that he is an "iconic athlete" as well as an "iconic human being."

"I’ve told this plenty of times just as one of many examples that the bar was set so high for an iconic athlete to also be an iconic human being. That bar is almost impossible to get over that you set @rogerfederer thank you for a new standard," Blake tweeted.

James Blake @JRBlake Tennis TV @TennisTV



In 2006, he reached the biggest final of his career to date - where he revealed how Roger Federer had supported him at the time



@JRBlake @rogerfederer #RForever In 2004, James Blake suffered a broken neck in a training accident.In 2006, he reached the biggest final of his career to date - where he revealed how Roger Federer had supported him at the time In 2004, James Blake suffered a broken neck in a training accident. In 2006, he reached the biggest final of his career to date - where he revealed how Roger Federer had supported him at the time ❤️@JRBlake @rogerfederer #RForever https://t.co/lmGXbVFbFz I’ve told this plenty of times just as one of many examples that the bar was set so high for an iconic athlete to also be an iconic human being. That bar is almost impossible to get over that you set @rogerfederer thank you for a new standard. twitter.com/tennistv/statu… I’ve told this plenty of times just as one of many examples that the bar was set so high for an iconic athlete to also be an iconic human being. That bar is almost impossible to get over that you set @rogerfederer thank you for a new standard. twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Andy Roddick, who trails 3-21 in his head-to-head against Federer, thanked him for the "shared memories."

"Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …." he wrote.

andyroddick @andyroddick Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …. Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger ….

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far