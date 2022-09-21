"It's not weak or shameful to stop when injured" - Tennis journalist on the one Roger Federer record that he is uncomfortable valorizing

As Roger Federer receives plaudits for his legendary career from fans and experts alike, one tennis journalist has refused to commend the tennis great's reluctance to retire midway through a contest when afflicted by pain or injury.
Ben Rothenberg stated that it wasn't "weak" or "shameful" to retire from a match when injured, especially if it could result in further damage.
"A thought on Federer fêting. Federer has done amazing things in his career, but one thing I’m uncomfortable valorizing is his record of never retiring midway through a match," Rothenberg said. "It’s not weak or shameful to stop when injured, especially when playing on causes further damage."
While interacting with the Swiss media ahead of the Laver Cup, Federer revealed for the first time that his Wimbledon comeback last year was incredibly difficult on account of his persistent knee issues.
The former World No. 1 also drew attention to his Wimbledon quarterfinal loss against Hubert Hurkacz, describing the third set in which he was bageled as "one of the worst hours" of his career.
Ben Rothenberg's assertion comes in the wake of Federer's big revelation that his knee refused to respond to rehab treatment, leaving him with no option but to retire from the sport.
The assumption that the Swiss great pushed his knee too far during the Wimbledon quarterfinals when he could instead have retired and prolonged his career has become a talking point on social media.
Ardent fans have, however, refused to chastise the 41-year-old for refusing to retire during matches in the past, stating that his resolve to go the distance displayed his competitive spirit and respect for fans and opponents.
Former American tennis stars post emotional messages for Roger Federer
American tennis stars Andre Agassi, James Blake, and Andy Roddick, who played many memorable matches against Roger Federer, have penned emotional messages ahead of his retirement.
Agassi, who won his first three matches against Federer but lost the next eight, elegantly stated that the Swiss legend has "left us all better off."
"Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played, @RogerFederer. Every moment you shared has left us all better off. Thank you, RF," he wrote.
James Blake managed to win just one out of his 11 encounters with Roger Federer, but was all praise for the tennis legend, stating that he is an "iconic athlete" as well as an "iconic human being."
"I’ve told this plenty of times just as one of many examples that the bar was set so high for an iconic athlete to also be an iconic human being. That bar is almost impossible to get over that you set @rogerfederer thank you for a new standard," Blake tweeted.
Andy Roddick, who trails 3-21 in his head-to-head against Federer, thanked him for the "shared memories."
"Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …." he wrote.