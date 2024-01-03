"It's the World No. 1" - Alex de Minaur picks his United Cup win over Novak Djokovic as more satisfying than Rafael Nadal upset from last year

Alex de Minaur scored a big upset in front of his home fans, taking out the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic during the 2024 United Cup tie between Australia and Serbia on Wednesday, January 3.

The Aussie was asked to pick between his latest exploits or the win that he had over Rafael Nadal at last year’s United Cup during the post-match media conference.

Alex de Minaur said Novak Djokovic being the World No. 1 made his latest win more special, while also recounting his last loss to Serb when he could manage only five games in three sets at the Australian Open.

"Yeah, I don't know. I guess this one is the first because it's World No. 1, and honestly, like, as I said, last time we played I was lucky to get games, right, to the point where I felt almost embarrassed on the court," Alex de Minaur said.

The 24-year-old added that it was a challenge to face an opponent that had previously beaten him by a large margin.

"I think it's been a nice little changeup from one year ago. I'm happy that I was able to play that sort of tennis, that level and especially have that mentality. It's not easy to walk back out on court after you've been kind of thrashed last time," he added.

De Minaur said his emotions were hard to put into words, but was quick to acknowledge that he cherished having a win over Djokovic.

"Yeah, it feels amazing. Yeah, it's hard to put into words," Alex de Minaur said. "It's a very good feeling. Everything that could have gone well went well today."

“Let's not get too ahead of ourselves” - Alex de Minaur downplays Slam hopes post Novak Djokovic win

De Minaur in action against Novak Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup.

On being asked if he was beginning to see himself as a contender at the upcoming Australian Open in view of his United Cup exploits, Alex de Minaur said he was not going to think too far ahead just yet.

The Aussie noted that he would need some more time to process the impact of his big victory over Novak Djokovic.

"I mean, let's not get too ahead of ourselves," Alex de Minaur said. "I've just walked off the court about 15 minutes ago, so it's safe to say I still haven't processed what just happened."

The World No. 12 said that while he felt that his game was a level where he could be contending for the big titles, playing five sets was a “different beast” altogether.

"Look, the level is there. Five sets is a different beast. But I'm happy with where my level is, where I am mentally, and the mindset I've got going in. And I definitely know that I've got a very high top level and I would love to bring it for Melbourne," he added.

