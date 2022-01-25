"It would seem very difficult for Novak Djokovic to continue with his professional career if he's not double vaccinated"- Tim Henman

In an interview with Eurosport, Tim Henman felt that Novak Djokovic would find it difficult to continue his tennis career if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic has maintained that people are within their rights to refuse vaccination and this view has already caused problems for the World No. 1. The law in in the state of Victoria states that it is mandatory for all players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are to participate at the Australian Open.

The Serb initially received a medical exemption to compete at the tournament but was detained in Melbourne after the Australian Border Force revoked his visa. He was then released from detention following a ruling from Judge Anthony Kelly.

However, Djokovic's visa was canceled again by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke following which the Serb was deported, ending his Australian Open title defense even before it had begun.

Henman said it will be difficult for the World No.1 to continue his career without getting the jab as he would be able to enter only a limited number of countries. The former British No. 1 then expressed hope to see Djokovic competing again soon.

"When you reflect on the Djokovic fiasco, it was a shambles, really. There were no winners. It wasn't good for Tennis Australia, I don't think it reflected well on the government," Henman said. "Obviously Djokovic not being able to play in the Australian Open, it's disappointing for the event, the fans and Djokovic himself. Fingers crossed that we don't have to witness something like that in the future."

"What does Djokovic do next? Because it would seem very difficult for him to continue with his professional career if he's not double vaccinated, it would seem that he's going to be pretty limited with the countries that he can get into."

"I would emphasise, it's absolutely his prerogative, whether any individual wants to get vaccinated or not is his or her decision, but certainly as a tennis fan and seeing what Djokovic has been able to achieve on the court, I very much hope we see him back competing soon," Henman concluded.

Novak Djokovic's French Open participation in doubt

Novak Djokovic might be forced to rethink his principles on vaccination in the near future. Recently, France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said the country was looking to introduce 'vaccination passes', thus putting the Serb's Roland Garros participation in doubt.

Djokovic has not given any indication as to when he will return to the tour. There are a few ATP 500 events next month in Rotterdam, Acapulco and Dubai followed by the Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

Richard Krajicek, tournament director at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, recently said Djokovic would be welcome at the event. But it remains to be seen if other tournaments around the world extend the same courtesy.

