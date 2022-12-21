"It was something I wanted to release as I came back on tour" - Eugenie Bouchard launches a brand new t-shirt to honor her comeback to tennis in 2022

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard recently launched a brand new t-shirt to honor her comeback in professional tennis in 2022.

Bouchard has signed a sponsorship deal with ‘New Balance.' The tennis star was previously associated with Nike but switched to 'New Balance' in 2021. She has frequently worn their clothing ever since and has aced those gracefully.

They recently collaborated on the launch of Bouchard's new t-shirt, which features a vivid logo of the Canadian on the front and the word 'Genie' with the number 22 on the back. The shirts are currently only available for sale in the United States.

Eugenie Bouchard took to Instagram stories to share the news with fans. She revealed that she designed the shirts herself as tennis does not have unique jerseys and that she wanted fans to wear something to represent the players they support.

"I just got the news that my T-shirt is now live. To quickly give some background, I obviously play in individual sport so we don't have jerseys and I always thought it would be cool to be able to give fans something they could wear to like represent the player that they support. So, I have always wanted to create a jersey, which is why we have this pic of me in the front and on the back. It says 'Genie' with a number," Bouchard said.

She also stated that the number 22 on the back of the t-shirt represents her return to the tour in 2022 following her injury hiatus.

"I picked all the colors. I took all the time to design this during my injury break. It was something I wanted to release as I came back on tour and that's what the 22 represents, the year 2022, which is very important for me, my comeback on tour and to celebrate this with new balance, and all of you guys just mean so much to me," Bouchard said.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist did not forget to express her gratitude to the team that assisted her in fulfilling her dream.

"I had a great time designing this with the 'New balance' team and I wanna thank them for their support and this endeavor and the support in general. Thank you for bringing my dream to life, I am just so so excited," she said.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram stories.

Eugenie Bouchard returns to action at World Tennis League ahead of the 2023 season

Eugenie Bouchard pictured at the Prague Open.

Eugenie Bouchard traveled to Dubai for the inaugural World Tennis League, a mixed-team exhibition event, this past weekend.

She partnered up with her Team Kites teammate Holger Rune to play a doubles match against the Eagles' Nick Kyrgios and Bianca Andreescu. However, the duo did not get off to a good start as they lost to Kyrgios and Andreescu in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

