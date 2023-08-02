"It was so special to watch" - Billie Jean King recalls Lindsay Davenport's historic Olympic gold medal win in 1996

Tennis icon Billie Jean King recently recalled Lindsay Davenport's historic Olympic gold medal win in 1996.

Davenport was only 20 years old when she won the gold medal in women's singles at her home Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996. The victory catapulted the former World No. 1 into a new orbit, and the Olympics remained a special occasion every four years until her final appearance in Beijing in 2008.

Davenport secured her victory by defeating Spaniard Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in straight sets with a scoreline of 7-6, 6-2 in the final.

Billie Jean King took to Twitter 27 years later to recall the historic moment. The 12-time Grand Slam champion, who was also an Olympic coach that year, described watching the American win in front of her family and friends as 'so special'.

"27 years ago today, Lindsay Davenport defeated Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario to win Gold at the Atlanta @Olympics. It was the first major title won by the future World No 1. I was an Olympic coach that year. It was so special to watch Lindsay win in front of family and friends," King wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King reacts to Emma Raducanu calling the WTA Tour 'completely brutal'

Emma Raducanu recently spoke with The Sunday Times, saying that the emotions were too much for her, at times, when she was recovering from her wrist injury. The British tennis player added that she had to put up a brave front to keep going. She also believes that the WTA tour is brutal if one makes any mistakes.

"I am very young and still learning and making mistakes," she said. "It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone and everyone has something to say about it. The tour is completely brutal."

Billie Jean King responded to Raducanu's remarks in an interview with CNN, saying that the Brit must ask for help when she needs it. The legendary former player added that being a professional athlete is not easy.

“Being a pro athlete is hard. What do they expect? It is going to be difficult, but you’ve chosen to be a professional athlete. With that goes certain things that you have to look at. It’s competitive," Billie Jean King said.

"You have to ask for help if you need it. We [athletes] are used to the stiff upper lip, be tough. No. On the court maybe, but off the court, you need help. Ask for what you want and need," she added.