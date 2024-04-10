"It would suck if Rafael Nadal can't get that... I don't think there's a plan" - Andy Roddick on Spaniard's potential retirement at French Open

Andy Roddick recently gave his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's potential retirement at the 2024 French Open.

Nadal's 2023 season was hampered by a hip injury, causing him to miss almost all of the tournaments that year. He made a comeback this season at the Brisbane International, but unfortunately, a muscle tear sustained during the quarterfinals forced him to withdraw from all subsequent tournaments.

The Spaniard was set to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament he has won 11 times, but had to withdraw due to fitness issues.

In a recent episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick expressed his desire to see Rafael Nadal retire after competing at Roland Garros. He said that he understood if the former World No. 1 withdraws from every other tournament at the clay court swing and solely focuses on the French Open, as it held a special place in both the 22-time Grand Slam champion's and fans' hearts.

"Obviously, you want that goodbye at Roland Garros; it would suck if he [Rafael Nadal] can't get that. I got to think, like, if he's practicing but not serving well, I still got to think he's going to throw that out there in Roland Garros," Roddick said (at 19:15).

I mean, if he can walk out there and at least play even if it's not great, like, I get that Monte Carlo, if I can't play 100%, I'm not playing. I guess I get it in Madrid. I get it in Rome. I don't think that line of thought holds water; he wants to say goodbye at the place that he's won 14 times," he added.

Andy Roddick acknowledged that Rafael Nadal might want to end his career at the French Open but his body could make it difficult for him.

"I want that for him, but frankly, I don't think there's a plan. I think you're reacting to the situation, and that is frustrating as a player because we plan out our schedules a year in advance. You can plan like, 'I like this tournament,' 'I don't like that tournament,' 'this gives me the best chance of success,' and it's that you're pretty confident at a certain point in your career with what the best decision is regarding schedule," he added.

"Rafael Nadal wasn't a complete player straight out of the gate" - Andy Roddick

Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International 2024

In a previous episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick shared his initial thoughts on Rafael Nadal after his first French Open title win in 2005. At the time, Roddick believed the Spaniard's success was solely due to his physical prowess, rather than his finesse and technical skills on the court. Roddick admitted he did not think that the former World No. 1 to be a "complete player."

"I'm going to tell you what I got wrong about Rafa way back when. I remember he won his first French Open, largely because of the RPMs and the height he's able to get on the ball—his physical gifts—but he wasn't a complete player straight out of the gate," Roddick said (at 18:01).

Roddick went on to recount a conversation he had with his old trainer, Doug Spreen, following Rafael Nadal's first French Open win. He revealed that Spreen had predicted that the Spaniard would go on to win eight French Open titles.

The American was taken aback by this prediction and admonished Spreen for making such a bold claim. He confidently asserted that Nadal would not achieve such a feat.

Andy Roddick now humorously acknowledged that he was not mistaken in his prediction as the 22-time Grand Slam champion did not win eight French Open titles but won a staggering 14 titles.

"The first time he wins the French Open, my old trainer, Doug Spreen, who I spent 250 nights with a year for a decade, he wins the first one, and he goes, 'This kid's going to win eight French Opens,' and I said, 'Wait a minute, that's an unrealistic prediction; that's a disservice to everyone else on Earth; you're automatically just going to give this 17-year-old who at that point is serving 106, you're going to give him eight French Opens?' I was right; he didn't win eight French Opens; he won 14," he added (at 18:25).

Rafael Nadal is currently scheduled to compete at the Barcelona Open.

