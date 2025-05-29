"It was weird" - Coco Gauff makes her loyalty for Arthur Fils clear even as she laments his 5-set French Open marathon delaying her

Coco Gauff opened up about how she passed time as Arthur Fils played a five-set marathon before her on Court Suzanne Lenglen at the 2025 French Open on Thursday. The American admitted rooting for Fils and was happy that both got past their opponents.

Fils, taking on Jaume Munar in the second round, was on his way to victory after winning two sets, but the Spaniard forced a deciding set. However, the 14th-seeded Fils regrouped to claim a 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 2-6, 0-6, 6-4 win.

Gauff, meanwhile, followed Fils on Court Suzanne Lenglen, taking on Tereza Valentova in the second round. The American impressed with a 6-2, 6-4 win.

During her on-court post-match interview, she opened up about she was up to during the long wait while Fils' match was going on.

"Yeah, it was weird because Arthur won the first two sets, but they were so long. But, I took a nap and honestly was just on TikTok the whole time and watching the match," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff explained that she was supporting the young Frenchman and was happy with his win as well as hers.

"Obviously, I was rooting for Arthur, so I was just like, 'Come on, man, finish it.' It ended up being five sets, but in the end, we both got the win today so that's all that matters," she added.

Gauff has advanced to the third round of the French Open for the fifth straight time, reaching at least the quarter-final each time.

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff and Arthur Fils' 3R opponents

Coco Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

The going gets tougher for Arthur Fils as he next faces 17th seed Andrey Rublev in the third round of the 2025 French Open. It will be the third encounter between the pair.

Their latest match, a month ago at the Monte-Carlo Masters, saw Fils win the round of 16 encounter 6-2, 6-3. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff next takes on Marie Bouzkova in the third round in Paris.

The American has been in fine form, finishing runner-up in Madrid and Rome and winning both her matches at Roland Garros comfortably.

