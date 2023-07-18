"It will take Carlos Alcaraz a while before he realises Wimbledon win properly" - Boris Becker

German tennis legend Boris Becker is of the opinion that it will take a while for Carlos Alcaraz to fully come to terms with his latest Wimbledon triumph, saying that right now it will all be a blur for the World No. 1.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old Spaniard won his maiden Wimbledon Championship with a thrilling five-set victory over 4-time defending champion Novak Djokovic that went on for over four hours. The win ended Djokovic's 10-year unbeaten streak on Centre Court and brought Alcaraz the second Grand Slam Championship of his young career.

Carlos Alcaraz entered the tournament as the 2nd biggest favorite behind Djokovic but surprised fans and pundits alike by adjusting to the grass very well and playing fearless from the get-go. He defeated Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, and Djokovic in succession to win his second title on the surface, following up on his Queen's Club title run prior to Wimbledon.

He set a record as the youngest Wimbledon champion since Boris Becker in 1986 and retained his spot at the top of the rankings. The Spaniard broke other records such as being the fastest player to two Slams (10th appearance), and was also the first man outside the Big-4 to win Wimbledon in the last 21 years.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Becker was asked about the time it would take for the triumph to truly register for Alcaraz. Having secured victory himself at the tender age of 17 at SW19, the three-time Wimbledon winner promptly responded:

"Honestly it will take Carlos a while before he realises it properly! Now it's all a blur..."

Screen grab from Boris Becker's Instagram

It's the happiest moment of my life: Carlos Alcaraz on Wimbledon 2023 triumph

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

In a moment that will be remembered for years to come, Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in the annals of history by winning his maiden Wimbledon trophy on Sunday. After his incredible victory over Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz spoke about what the moment meant for him and his family.

Alcaraz expressed that winning Wimbledon was the happiest moment of his life and that it was a dream come true.

"Well, right now, yeah, is the happiest moment of my life, that's for sure. Probably in five years will change (smiling). Right now, I'm 20, I didn't live too many situations like this, so I'm going to enjoy this moment. Making history that I did today, it's, yeah, the happiest moment of my life. I think it's not going to change for a long time."

Alcaraz also added that beating Novak and winning Wimbledon was something he had dreamt about as a child, which made his SW19 triumph the biggest moment of his life.

"Yeah, like beating Novak, winning Wimbledon championship is something that I dream about since I start to playing tennis. That's why is the biggest moment of my life."