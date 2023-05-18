Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 11

The women's singles and the men's doubles semifinals will take centerstage on Day 11 of the 2023 Italian Open.

The day will commence with the men's semifinal. The team of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski are aiming to reach their first Masters 1000 final, but the pairing of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos stand in their way.

Veronika Kudermetova and Anhelina Kalinina are scheduled to compete next. Both are gunning for their maiden WTA 1000 final. The biggest match of the day will take place after that, which will be the clash between Grand Slam champions.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will square off against former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the second semifinal. The Latvian has been tested every step of the way. Aside from her third round win over Barbora Krejcikova, she needed three sets to overcome all her opponents.

Rybakina looked down and out against defending champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. However, she dug deep to claim the second set and take the match into a decider. Unfortunately, the top seed was unable to continue in the final set due to an injury and had to retire, sending the Kazakh into the next round.

Rybakina and Ostapenko faced off in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, with the former winning in straight sets. The match between top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski and the Dutch duo of Robin Hasse and Botic van de Zandschulp will close out the day's proceedings.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 11 of the Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 11 at the Italian Open

Centre Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: Hugo Nys/Jan Zielinski vs Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos.

Not before 3:30 pm local time: (11) Veronika Kudermetova vs (30) Anhelina Kalinina.

Not before 7 pm local time: (7) Elena Rybakina vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko.

Followed by: (1) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs Robin Hasse/Botic van de Zandschulp.

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

Italian Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will commence at 1 pm local time.

Country Date Time USA May 19, 2023 7:00 am ET Canada May 19, 2023 7:00 am ET UK May 19, 2023 12:00 pm BST India May 19, 2023 4:30 pm IST

