Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 6

The action continues at the 2023 Italian Open with the men's and women's third round matches on Day 6.

Novak Djokovic will continue his title defense against familiar foe Grigor Dimitrov. This will be their 12th meeting, with the Serb having lost just one of their previous 11 matches. Iga Swiatek, the defending champion on the women's side, will also take to the court on Sunday.

The Pole will take on Lesia Tsurenko. Holger Rune and Fabio Fognini will lock horns in what promises to be a very entertaining third-round bout. Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Victoria Azarenka, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko are among some of the other big names in the mix.

Some second round matches which were suspended due to bad weather will also resume on Sunday. With plenty of exciting matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Italian Open.

Schedule for Day 6 at the Italian Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Karolina Muchova vs (Q) Camila Giorgi.

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko.

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (26) Grigor Dimitrov.

Not before 7 pm local time: Anna Kalinskaya vs (7) Elena Rybakina.

Not before 8: 30 pm local time: (LL) Alexander Shevchenko vs (8) Jannik Sinner.

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 am local time: (21) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Marco Cecchinato.

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (WC) Fabio Fognini vs (7) Holger Rune.

Followed by: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges.

Not before 3 pm local time: (14) Victoria Azarenka vs (19) Madison Keys.

Followed by: (10) Barbora Krejcikova vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko.

Not before 7 pm local time: David Goffin vs (19) Alexander Zverev.

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Maria Sakkari vs Marketa Vondrousova.

Not before 12:30 pm local time: Emil Ruusuvuori vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Followed by: (18) Lorenzo Musetti vs (WC) Matteo Arnaldi.

Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik.

Followed by: (21) Donna Vekic vs (16) Liudmila Samsonova.

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 14, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada May 14, 2023 5:00 am ET UK May 14, 2023 9:00 am GMT India May 14, 2023 2:30 pm IST

