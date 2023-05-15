Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 8

Day 8 of the 2023 Italian Open will see the start of the women's singles quarterfinals while the men's fourth round matches come to a close.

Novak Djokovic's quest for a seventh title in Rome will continue on Tuesday. He'll need to get past Cameron Norrie to seal his berth in the last eight. Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev are all vying for quarterfinal spots as well.

Two of the women's quarterfinal matches are also scheduled for the day. Veronika Kudermetova and Qinwen Zheng are up first, followed by Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anhelina Kalinina. All four of them are gunning to reach the semifinals here for the first time.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 8 at the Italian Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (13) Cameron Norrie.

Not before 1 pm local time: (11) Veronika Kudermetova vs (22) Qinwen Zheng.

Followed by: (24) Francisco Cerundolo vs (8) Jannik Sinner.

Not before 7 pm local time: (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (30) Anhelina Kalinina.

Not before 8:30 pm local time: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas or Lorenzo Sonego vs (12) Frances Tiafoe or (18) Lorenzo Musetti.

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Alexei Popyrin vs (7) Holger Rune.

Not before 1 pm local time: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann.

Followed by: (19) Alexander Zverev or J.J. Wolf vs (3) Daniil Medvedev.

Not before 7 pm local time: (15) Borna Coric vs (Q) Fabian Marozsan.

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Desirae Krawcyzk/Demi Schuurs vs Miyu Kato/Ulrikke Eikeri.

Followed by: Jamie Murray/Michael Venus vs Robin Hasse/Botic van de Zandschulp.

Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs Laslo Djere.

Followed by: (PR) Marie Bouzkova/Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs Magda Linette/Marketa Vondrousova or (2) Jelena Ostapenko/Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Followed by: Mackenzie McDonald/Frances Tiafoe vs Hugo Nys/Jan Zielinski.

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

Italian Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 16, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada May 16, 2023 5:00 am ET UK May 16, 2023 10:00 am BST India May 16, 2023 2:30 pm IST

