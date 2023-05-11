Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: When are Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Elena Rybakina playing? - Day 4

Day 4 of the Italian Open will take place on Friday, May 12, with the second round of the singles tournament continuing.

Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will start their title defense as they take on Tomas Martin Etfcheverry and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, respectively. Ons Jabeur will lock horns with Paula Badosa in what will be one of the most exciting matchups of the day, while Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov will square off with a place in the third round up for grabs.

The likes of Jannik Sinner, Elena Rybakina, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, and Maria Sakkari will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Italian Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 4 at the Italian Open

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Not before 1 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (PR) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Followed by: (4) Ons Jabeur vs Paula Badosa.

Not before 7 pm local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Not before 8:30 pm local time: (7) Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini.

Grand Stand Arena

Not before 11 am local time: (10) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Alexei Popyrin.

Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs (26) Grigor Dimitrov.

Followed by: (20) Jelena Ostapenko vs Sorana Cirstea.

Followed by: (7) Holger Rune vs (Q) Arthur Fils.

Not before 7 pm local time: (24) Bianca Andreescu vs Marketa Vondrousova.

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Maria Sakkari vs (PR) Barbora Strycova.

Followed by: (18) Martina Trevisan vs Karolina Muchova.

Followed by: (30) Miomir Kecmanovic vs Fabio Fognini.

Followed by: (15) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Camila Giorgi.

Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech.

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

Italian Open 2023- Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 12 5:00 am ET Canada May 12 5:00 am ET UK May 12 9:00 am GMT India May 12 2:30 pm IST

