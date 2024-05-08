Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Day 2 of the 2024 Italian Open will kick off the men's singles main draw action, with women's singles first-round action also in store.
Dan Evans and Fabio Fognini will go head-to-head in arguably the day's most exciting men's match-up. Czech youngster Jakun Mensik will also feature against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany. French veteran Gael Monfils is slated to take on qualifier Thiago Monteiro.
The likes of Denis Shapovalov, Christopher Eubanks, Yoshihito Nishioka, Diego Sebastián Schwartzman, and Fabian Marozsan, will also be in action among others.
Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will headline action on the women's side against Clara Burel in the first round. 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will go up against Lucia Bronzetti. Sara Errani will be up against Amanda Anisimova.
Donna Vekic, Katerina Siniakova, Clara Tauson, and others will also be in action on the women's side.
On that note, here's a look at how Day 2 at the Foro Italico could pan out.
Schedule for Day 2 of the Italian Open 2024
Center Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Luciano Darderi vs (PR) Denis Shapovalov
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel
followed by: Sofia Kenin vs Lucia Bronzetti
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Dan Evans vs (WC) Fabio Fognini
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Sara Errani v Amanda Anisimova
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Donna Vekic vs Lesia Tsurenko
followed by: (Q) Maximilian Marterer vs Flavio Cobolli
followed by: Katerina Siniakova vs (WC) Nuria Brancaccio
followed by: (Q) Renata Zarazúa vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
followed by: (WC) Matteo Gigante vs (WC) Giulio Zeppieri
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jakub Mensik vs Yannick Hanfmann
followed by: Diane Parry vs Anna Blinkova
followed by: (Q) Thiago Monteiro vs Gael Monfils
followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs (WC) Francesco Passaro
followed by: (Q) Rebecca Sramkova vs (WC) Giorgia Pedone
Where to watch Italian Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Italian Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN & DAZN
India - Tennis Channel & Sony Network
Italian Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 2 in Rome is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all the courts. The evening session will be played only on the center court and is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 are as follows:
