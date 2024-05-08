Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Day 2 of the 2024 Italian Open will kick off the men's singles main draw action, with women's singles first-round action also in store.

Dan Evans and Fabio Fognini will go head-to-head in arguably the day's most exciting men's match-up. Czech youngster Jakun Mensik will also feature against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany. French veteran Gael Monfils is slated to take on qualifier Thiago Monteiro.

The likes of Denis Shapovalov, Christopher Eubanks, Yoshihito Nishioka, Diego Sebastián Schwartzman, and Fabian Marozsan, will also be in action among others.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will headline action on the women's side against Clara Burel in the first round. 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will go up against Lucia Bronzetti. Sara Errani will be up against Amanda Anisimova.

Donna Vekic, Katerina Siniakova, Clara Tauson, and others will also be in action on the women's side.

On that note, here's a look at how Day 2 at the Foro Italico could pan out.

Schedule for Day 2 of the Italian Open 2024

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Luciano Darderi vs (PR) Denis Shapovalov

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel

followed by: Sofia Kenin vs Lucia Bronzetti

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Dan Evans vs (WC) Fabio Fognini

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Sara Errani v Amanda Anisimova

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Donna Vekic vs Lesia Tsurenko

followed by: (Q) Maximilian Marterer vs Flavio Cobolli

followed by: Katerina Siniakova vs (WC) Nuria Brancaccio

followed by: (Q) Renata Zarazúa vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

followed by: (WC) Matteo Gigante vs (WC) Giulio Zeppieri

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jakub Mensik vs Yannick Hanfmann

followed by: Diane Parry vs Anna Blinkova

followed by: (Q) Thiago Monteiro vs Gael Monfils

followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs (WC) Francesco Passaro

followed by: (Q) Rebecca Sramkova vs (WC) Giorgia Pedone

Where to watch Italian Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Italian Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

India - Tennis Channel & Sony Network

Italian Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 2 in Rome is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all the courts. The evening session will be played only on the center court and is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Morning Session (All Courts) Match Timings - Evening Session (Centre Court) US/Canada May 8, 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET May 8, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET UK May 8, 2024, 8:00 a.m. GMT May 8, 2024, 5:00 p.m. GMT India May 8, 2024, 1:30 p.m. IST May 8, 2024, 10:30 p.m. IST

