Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Second-round matches across men's and women's singles will take centrestage on Day 4 of the Italian Open. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's campaign in Rome will get underway in the evening session on Centre Court against Corentin Moutet.
Elena Rybakina will commence her title defence against Irina-Camelia Begu. Aryna Sabalenka's quest for a maiden title at the venue will see her go up against qualifier Katie Volynets. Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti will be the star attractions for the home crowd.
Ons Jabeur, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari and Casper Ruud are among the other well-known names in the fray on Friday. On that note, here's a quick glance at the schedule for Day 4 of the Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Italian Open (May 10)
Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (26) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) Terence Atmane
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Irina-Camelia Begu vs (4) Elena Rybakina
Followed by: Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs (22) Caroline Garcia
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Corentin Moutet
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Mayar Sherif vs (11) Jasmine Paolini
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Maria Sakkari vs (Q) Varvara Gracheva
Followed by: Luciano Darderi vs (28) Mariano Navone
Followed by: Flavio Cobolli vs (24) Sebastian Korda
Followed by: (11) Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans or Fabio Fognini
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Katie Volynets vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (13) Danielle Collins vs Anna Blnkova
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Sofia Kenin vs (8) Ons Jabeur
Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Vukic
Followed by: (16) Elina Svitolina vs (WC) Sara Errani
Followed by: (20) Francisco Cerundolo vs (WC) Matteo Gigante
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Italian Open 2024?
Viewers can follow their favorite players live in action at the Italian Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN and TVA
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Sony Sports (ATP), Tennis Channel (WTA)
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on all courts are scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:
