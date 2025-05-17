Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 12, May 17

The penultimate day of the 2025 Italian Open (May 17, Saturday) will feature three matches. Two of the men's doubles semifinals will open the day on Campo Centrale before the women's singles final takes place in the evening session.
In the men's doubles, the first semifinal will see top-seeded pair Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic take on the pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. While the top seeds overcame the seventh-seeded pair of Christian Harrison and Evan King in the quarterfinals, Salisbury and Skupski won against the fourth-seeded pair and defending champions Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the quarterfinals.
In the other doubles semifinal, the second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten will face the French team of Sadio Doumbia and Fabian Reboul. Heliovaar and Patten won against Guido Andreozzi and Theo Arribage in the quarterfinals, whereas the team of Doumbia and Reboul won against the third seeds, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz, in the quarterfinals.
The marquee match of the day will be the women's singles final between the fourth seed Coco Gauff and the sixth seed and home favorite Jasmine Paolini. Gauff reached the semifinals after winning against high-quality opponents like Magda Linette, Emma Raducanu, and Mirra Andreeva. On the other hand, Paolini has won against quality opposition like Ons Jabeur, Jelena Ostapenko, and Diana Shnaider to reach the last four.
While Gauff had to endure a three-hour marathon against Zheng Qinwen in the semifinal, Paolini won in straight sets in her semifinal against Peyton Stearns, despite trailing 1-4 in the first set. The Italian also miraculously recovered in her quarterfinal clash against Shnaider, where she won after losing the first set and trailing 0-4 in the second.
Schedule for Day 12 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at noon local time: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic vs Joe Salisbury/ Neal Skupski
Followed by: (2) Harri Heliovaar/ Henry Patten vs Sadio Doumbia/ Fabien Reboul
Not before 5:00 pm local time: (4) Coco Gauff vs (6) Jasmine Paolini
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans all across the world can watch the men's doubles semifinals and the women's singles final at the 2025 Italian Open on the following platforms
USA- Tennis Channel
UK- Sky
Canada- TSN
For further streaming information, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
The day session will begin at noon on Campo Centrale, where the men's doubles matches will take place. The women's singles final will start at 5:00 pm local time on Campo Centrale.