Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 12, May 17

The penultimate day of the 2025 Italian Open (May 17, Saturday) will feature three matches. Two of the men's doubles semifinals will open the day on Campo Centrale before the women's singles final takes place in the evening session.

Ad

In the men's doubles, the first semifinal will see top-seeded pair Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic take on the pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. While the top seeds overcame the seventh-seeded pair of Christian Harrison and Evan King in the quarterfinals, Salisbury and Skupski won against the fourth-seeded pair and defending champions Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the quarterfinals.

In the other doubles semifinal, the second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten will face the French team of Sadio Doumbia and Fabian Reboul. Heliovaar and Patten won against Guido Andreozzi and Theo Arribage in the quarterfinals, whereas the team of Doumbia and Reboul won against the third seeds, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz, in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

The marquee match of the day will be the women's singles final between the fourth seed Coco Gauff and the sixth seed and home favorite Jasmine Paolini. Gauff reached the semifinals after winning against high-quality opponents like Magda Linette, Emma Raducanu, and Mirra Andreeva. On the other hand, Paolini has won against quality opposition like Ons Jabeur, Jelena Ostapenko, and Diana Shnaider to reach the last four.

While Gauff had to endure a three-hour marathon against Zheng Qinwen in the semifinal, Paolini won in straight sets in her semifinal against Peyton Stearns, despite trailing 1-4 in the first set. The Italian also miraculously recovered in her quarterfinal clash against Shnaider, where she won after losing the first set and trailing 0-4 in the second.

Ad

Schedule for Day 12 of the Italian Open 2025

Campo Centrale

Starting at noon local time: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic vs Joe Salisbury/ Neal Skupski

Followed by: (2) Harri Heliovaar/ Henry Patten vs Sadio Doumbia/ Fabien Reboul

Not before 5:00 pm local time: (4) Coco Gauff vs (6) Jasmine Paolini

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

In Picture: Jasmine Paolini (Getty)

Fans all across the world can watch the men's doubles semifinals and the women's singles final at the 2025 Italian Open on the following platforms

Ad

USA- Tennis Channel

UK- Sky

Canada- TSN

For further streaming information, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

The day session will begin at noon on Campo Centrale, where the men's doubles matches will take place. The women's singles final will start at 5:00 pm local time on Campo Centrale.

Country Start Time- Campo Centrale (Afternoon session) Start Time- Campo Centrale (evening session) USA May 17, 6:30 am EST May 17, 11:30 am EST UK May 17, 11:30 am BST May 17, 4:30 pm BST India May 17, 3:30 pm IST May 17, 8:30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More