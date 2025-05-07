Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 2, May 7

The 2025 Italian Open has started this week. With 1000 points at stake in their respective rankings, the top players on tour will hope to fine-tune their game ahead of the French Open in Paris.
Day 2 of the event will feature four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round. The 27-year-old struggled to get going in Madrid but made amends by winning the title in Saint Malo. She defeated Kaja Juvan in the final 6-1, 7-5.
Local favourites Lorenzo Sonego and Luciano Darderi will also begin their campaign on the second day. Both players will enter Rome after facing second-round exits in Madrid.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 at the Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 2 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sara Errani (WC) vs. Naomi Osaka
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs. Miomir Kecmanovic
Followed By: Lorenzo Sonego vs. Renzo Burruchaga (Q)
Starting at 19:00 a.m. local time: Adriana Ruzic (Q) vs. Tyra Grant (WC)
Starting at 20:30 a.m. local time: Bu Yunchaokete vs. Luciano Darderi
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Victoria Azarenka vs. Camila Osorio
Followed By: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (LL)
Followed By: Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Dusan Lajovic (Q)
Followed By: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Katie Boulter
Followed By: Laslo Djere vs. Tomas Etcheverry
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jiri Lehecka vs. Alexandre Muller
Followed By: Elisabetta Cocciaretto (WC) vs. Elina Avanesyan
Followed By: Lucrezia Stefanini (WC) vs. Veronika Kudermetova
Followed By: Francesco Passaro (WC) vs. Chun-Hsin Tseng (Q)
Followed By: Alex Eala vs. Marta Kostyuk
SuperTennis Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jordan Thompson vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Followed By: Alessandro Zucchini (WC) vs. Victoria Mboko (Q)
Followed By: Bianca Andreescu vs. Francesca Urgesi (WC)
Followed By: Christopher O'Connell vs. Cameron Norrie (LL)
Followed By: Mikael Joint (Q) vs. Emma Raducanu
Court 14
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Daniel Altmaier vs. Francisco Comesana
Followed By: Varvara Gracheva vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (Q)
Followed By: Alex Krueger vs. Anna Bondar (Q)
Followed By: Emiliana Arango (Q) vs. Viktoriya Tomova
Followed By: Vilius Gaubas (Q) vs. Damir Dzumhur
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Rinky Hijikata vs. Corentin Moutet
Followed By: Elena Ruse (Q) vs. Polina Kudermetova
Followed By: Maria Sakkari (Q) vs. Belinda Bencic
Followed By: Hamad Medjedovic vs. Otto Virtanen (Q)
Followed By: Dayana Yastremska vs. Anastasia Potapova
The full schedule can be found here.
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:
