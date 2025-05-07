Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 2, May 7

The 2025 Italian Open has started this week. With 1000 points at stake in their respective rankings, the top players on tour will hope to fine-tune their game ahead of the French Open in Paris.

Day 2 of the event will feature four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round. The 27-year-old struggled to get going in Madrid but made amends by winning the title in Saint Malo. She defeated Kaja Juvan in the final 6-1, 7-5.

Local favourites Lorenzo Sonego and Luciano Darderi will also begin their campaign on the second day. Both players will enter Rome after facing second-round exits in Madrid.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 at the Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 2 of the Italian Open 2025

Campo Centrale

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sara Errani (WC) vs. Naomi Osaka

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

Followed By: Lorenzo Sonego vs. Renzo Burruchaga (Q)

Starting at 19:00 a.m. local time: Adriana Ruzic (Q) vs. Tyra Grant (WC)

Starting at 20:30 a.m. local time: Bu Yunchaokete vs. Luciano Darderi

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Victoria Azarenka vs. Camila Osorio

Followed By: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (LL)

Followed By: Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Dusan Lajovic (Q)

Followed By: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Katie Boulter

Followed By: Laslo Djere vs. Tomas Etcheverry

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jiri Lehecka vs. Alexandre Muller

Followed By: Elisabetta Cocciaretto (WC) vs. Elina Avanesyan

Followed By: Lucrezia Stefanini (WC) vs. Veronika Kudermetova

Followed By: Francesco Passaro (WC) vs. Chun-Hsin Tseng (Q)

Followed By: Alex Eala vs. Marta Kostyuk

SuperTennis Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jordan Thompson vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Followed By: Alessandro Zucchini (WC) vs. Victoria Mboko (Q)

Followed By: Bianca Andreescu vs. Francesca Urgesi (WC)

Followed By: Christopher O'Connell vs. Cameron Norrie (LL)

Followed By: Mikael Joint (Q) vs. Emma Raducanu

Court 14

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Daniel Altmaier vs. Francisco Comesana

Followed By: Varvara Gracheva vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (Q)

Followed By: Alex Krueger vs. Anna Bondar (Q)

Followed By: Emiliana Arango (Q) vs. Viktoriya Tomova

Followed By: Vilius Gaubas (Q) vs. Damir Dzumhur

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Rinky Hijikata vs. Corentin Moutet

Followed By: Elena Ruse (Q) vs. Polina Kudermetova

Followed By: Maria Sakkari (Q) vs. Belinda Bencic

Followed By: Hamad Medjedovic vs. Otto Virtanen (Q)

Followed By: Dayana Yastremska vs. Anastasia Potapova

The full schedule can be found here.

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Bencic in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:

Country Start Time (Campo Centrale) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 7, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET May 7, 2025, 4:00 a.m. ET UK May 7, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST May 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. BST India May 7, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST May 7, 2025, 1:30 p.m. IST

