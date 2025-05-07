Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 3, May 8

Iga Swiatek will return to Rome to defend her Italian Open title in the women's singles round of 64 match on Thursday. The Pole is set to open her campaign with a second-round encounter against local wildcard entrant Elisabetta Cocciaretto.
With the women’s first round completed and the men’s draw beginning, there is plenty of tennis action to look forward to. While the likes of Jasmine Paolini and Fabio Fognini will keep home fans invested, big names like Jessica Pegula, Petra Kvitova, Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur and Reilly Opelka will also draw in viewers.
As we head closer to action, let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts at the 2025 Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Not before 1 p.m. local time: [WC] Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs [2] Iga Swiatek
Followed By: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs Lulu Sun
Starting at 7 p.m. local time: Jacob Fearnley vs [WC] Fabio Fognini
Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs [12] Karolina Muchova
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Naomi Osaka vs [9] Paula Badosa
Followed By: Mariano Navone vs [WC] Federico Cina
Followed By: [WC] Luca Nardi vs Flavio Cobolli
Followed By: Ashlyn Krueger vs [3] Jessica Pegula
Followed By: Mattia Bellucci vs Pedro Martinez
SuperTennis ArenaPietrangeli
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Petra Kvitova vs [27] Ons Jabeur
Followed By: Fabian Marozsan vs Joao Fonseca
Followed By: Arthur Rinderknech vs [WC] Matteo Gigante
Followed By: [16] Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Followed By: Learner Tien vs [PR] Reilly Opelka
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Hugo Gaston vs Nicolas Jarry
Followed By: Peyton Stearns vs [28] Anna Kalinskaya
Followed By: [29] Danielle Collins vs [Q] Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Followed By: Alexander Bublik vs Roman Safiullin
Followed By: [5] Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:
