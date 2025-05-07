Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 3, May 8

Iga Swiatek will return to Rome to defend her Italian Open title in the women's singles round of 64 match on Thursday. The Pole is set to open her campaign with a second-round encounter against local wildcard entrant Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

With the women’s first round completed and the men’s draw beginning, there is plenty of tennis action to look forward to. While the likes of Jasmine Paolini and Fabio Fognini will keep home fans invested, big names like Jessica Pegula, Petra Kvitova, Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur and Reilly Opelka will also draw in viewers.

As we head closer to action, let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts at the 2025 Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of the Italian Open 2025

Jasmine Paolini will carry the home hopes. (Source: Getty)

Campo Centrale

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Not before 1 p.m. local time: [WC] Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs [2] Iga Swiatek

Followed By: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs Lulu Sun

Starting at 7 p.m. local time: Jacob Fearnley vs [WC] Fabio Fognini

Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs [12] Karolina Muchova

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Naomi Osaka vs [9] Paula Badosa

Followed By: Mariano Navone vs [WC] Federico Cina

Followed By: [WC] Luca Nardi vs Flavio Cobolli

Followed By: Ashlyn Krueger vs [3] Jessica Pegula

Followed By: Mattia Bellucci vs Pedro Martinez

SuperTennis ArenaPietrangeli

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Petra Kvitova vs [27] Ons Jabeur

Followed By: Fabian Marozsan vs Joao Fonseca

Followed By: Arthur Rinderknech vs [WC] Matteo Gigante

Followed By: [16] Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Followed By: Learner Tien vs [PR] Reilly Opelka

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Hugo Gaston vs Nicolas Jarry

Followed By: Peyton Stearns vs [28] Anna Kalinskaya

Followed By: [29] Danielle Collins vs [Q] Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Followed By: Alexander Bublik vs Roman Safiullin

Followed By: [5] Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Learner Tien will be among the several Americans in action. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:

Country Start Time (Campo Centrale) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 8, 2025, 5 a.m. ET May 8, 2025, 4 a.m. ET UK May 8, 2025, 10 a.m. BST May 8, 2025, 9 a.m. BST India May 8, 2025, 2 p.m. IST May 8, 2025, 1.30 p.m. IST

