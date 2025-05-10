Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 6, May 11

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be among the big names spearheading action on Day 6 of the 2025 Italian Open. Both players are set to take to the court for their respective third-round encounters.

Ad

Lorenzo Musetti will hold the fort for home players, while others like Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, Mirra Andreeva, Emma Raducanu, and Jack Draper are also in action. As we head closer to the start, let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 6 of the 2025 Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Italian Open 2025

Emma Raducanu will also be in action. (Source: Getty)

Campo Centrale

Ad

Trending

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [31] Sofia Kenin

Not before 1 p.m. local time: [8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [28] Brandon Nakashima

Followed By: [Q] Vilius Gaubas vs [2] Alexander Zverev

Starting at 7 p.m. local time: [30] Linda Noskova vs [7] Mirra Andreeva

Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: Laslo Djere vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [13] Arthur Fils vs [18] Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed By: [4] Coco Gauff vs [32] Magda Linette

Ad

Followed By: [11] Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu

Followed By: [WC] Francesco Passaro vs [23] Karen Khachanov

Followed By: [26] Magdalena Frech vs [8] Qinwen Zheng

SuperTennis Arena

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [24] Alexei Popyrin vs [10] Daniil Medvedev

Followed By: Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova

Followed By: [5] Jack Draper vs [Q] Vit Kopriva

Followed By: [10] Emma Navarro vs [22] Clara Tauson

Followed By: Lorenzo Musetti / Lorenzo Sonego vs [WC] Jacopo Berrettini / Matteo Berrettini

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [24] Leylah Fernandez vs Marta Kostyuk

Ad

Followed By: Corentin Moutet vs [9] Holger Rune

Followed By: [3] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Leylah Fernandez / Yulia Putintseva

Followed By: [4] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Yuki Bhambri / Robert Galloway

Followed By: Matthew Ebden / John Peers vs Ariel Behar / Hugo Nys

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Lorenzo Musetti will carry the home hopes. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches at the Italian Open 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:

Country Start Time (Campo Centrale) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 11, 2025, 5 a.m. ET May 11, 2025, 4 a.m. ET UK May 11, 2025, 10 a.m. BST May 11, 2025, 9 a.m. BST India May 11, 2025, 2 p.m. IST May 11, 2025, 1.30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More