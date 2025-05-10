Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 6, May 11

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be among the big names spearheading action on Day 6 of the 2025 Italian Open. Both players are set to take to the court for their respective third-round encounters.
Lorenzo Musetti will hold the fort for home players, while others like Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, Mirra Andreeva, Emma Raducanu, and Jack Draper are also in action. As we head closer to the start, let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 6 of the 2025 Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 6 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [31] Sofia Kenin
Not before 1 p.m. local time: [8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [28] Brandon Nakashima
Followed By: [Q] Vilius Gaubas vs [2] Alexander Zverev
Starting at 7 p.m. local time: [30] Linda Noskova vs [7] Mirra Andreeva
Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: Laslo Djere vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [13] Arthur Fils vs [18] Stefanos Tsitsipas
Followed By: [4] Coco Gauff vs [32] Magda Linette
Followed By: [11] Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu
Followed By: [WC] Francesco Passaro vs [23] Karen Khachanov
Followed By: [26] Magdalena Frech vs [8] Qinwen Zheng
SuperTennis Arena
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [24] Alexei Popyrin vs [10] Daniil Medvedev
Followed By: Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova
Followed By: [5] Jack Draper vs [Q] Vit Kopriva
Followed By: [10] Emma Navarro vs [22] Clara Tauson
Followed By: Lorenzo Musetti / Lorenzo Sonego vs [WC] Jacopo Berrettini / Matteo Berrettini
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [24] Leylah Fernandez vs Marta Kostyuk
Followed By: Corentin Moutet vs [9] Holger Rune
Followed By: [3] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Leylah Fernandez / Yulia Putintseva
Followed By: [4] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Yuki Bhambri / Robert Galloway
Followed By: Matthew Ebden / John Peers vs Ariel Behar / Hugo Nys
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India: