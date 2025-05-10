  • home icon
Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 6, May 11

By Vedant Chandel
Modified May 10, 2025 22:13 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz will lead the action (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be among the big names spearheading action on Day 6 of the 2025 Italian Open. Both players are set to take to the court for their respective third-round encounters.

Lorenzo Musetti will hold the fort for home players, while others like Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, Mirra Andreeva, Emma Raducanu, and Jack Draper are also in action. As we head closer to the start, let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 6 of the 2025 Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Italian Open 2025

Emma Raducanu will also be in action. (Source: Getty)

Campo Centrale

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [31] Sofia Kenin

Not before 1 p.m. local time: [8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [28] Brandon Nakashima

Followed By: [Q] Vilius Gaubas vs [2] Alexander Zverev

Starting at 7 p.m. local time: [30] Linda Noskova vs [7] Mirra Andreeva

Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: Laslo Djere vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [13] Arthur Fils vs [18] Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed By: [4] Coco Gauff vs [32] Magda Linette

Followed By: [11] Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu

Followed By: [WC] Francesco Passaro vs [23] Karen Khachanov

Followed By: [26] Magdalena Frech vs [8] Qinwen Zheng

SuperTennis Arena

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [24] Alexei Popyrin vs [10] Daniil Medvedev

Followed By: Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova

Followed By: [5] Jack Draper vs [Q] Vit Kopriva

Followed By: [10] Emma Navarro vs [22] Clara Tauson

Followed By: Lorenzo Musetti / Lorenzo Sonego vs [WC] Jacopo Berrettini / Matteo Berrettini

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [24] Leylah Fernandez vs Marta Kostyuk

Followed By: Corentin Moutet vs [9] Holger Rune

Followed By: [3] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Leylah Fernandez / Yulia Putintseva

Followed By: [4] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Yuki Bhambri / Robert Galloway

Followed By: Matthew Ebden / John Peers vs Ariel Behar / Hugo Nys

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Lorenzo Musetti will carry the home hopes. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches at the Italian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:

CountryStart Time (Campo Centrale)Start Time (Remaining courts)
USA, CanadaMay 11, 2025, 5 a.m. ETMay 11, 2025, 4 a.m. ET
UKMay 11, 2025, 10 a.m. BSTMay 11, 2025, 9 a.m. BST
IndiaMay 11, 2025, 2 p.m. ISTMay 11, 2025, 1.30 p.m. IST
