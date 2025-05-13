Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 8, May 13

The women's singles quarterfinals and the fourth round of the men's singles will be the highlights of Day 8 of the Italian Open 2025 (Tuesday, May 13). Carlos Alcaraz could become the youngest player to reach the last eight across all Majors, Masters 1000 tournaments, ATP Finals and Olympics if he beats Karen Khachanov in the fourth round here.

Jannik Sinner will face the toughest test of his comeback in the form of Francisco Cerundolo. Defending champion Alexander Zverev will take on Arthur Fils, while the in-form Casper Ruud will face Jaume Munar. Two women's quarterfinals will be contested on Tuesday.

Home favorite Jasmine Paolini will be up against Diana Shnaider, while two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina will face rising American star Peyton Stearns. Coco Gauff, who has already booked her spot in the last eight in singles, will aim to do the same in doubles alongside Alexandra Eala.

With some more exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Italian Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 8 of the Italian Open 2025

Campo Centrale

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (23) Karen Khachanov vs (3) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs (13) Diana Shnaider

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (17) Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Peyton Stearns vs (16) Elina Svitolina

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs (6) Casper Ruud

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (4) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers vs (Alt) Sander Arends/Luke Johnson

Followed by: Matthew Ebden/John Peers vs (3) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (10) Daniil Medvedev

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (13) Arthur Fils vs (2) Alexander Zverev

Followed by: (11) Tommy Paul vs (7) Alex de Minaur

Super Tennis Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet

Followed by: (30) Hubert Hurkacz vs (20) Jakub Mensik

Followed by: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs Sander Gille/Jan Zielinski

Followed by: (6) Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider vs Guiliana Olmos/Chan Hao-ching

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego/Lorenzo Musetti vs (2) Henry Patten/Harri Heliovaara

The full schedule can be found here.

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The night session on Campo Centrale will commence at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All courts) Start Time (Evening session, Campo Centrale) USA, Canada May 13, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET May 13, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET UK May 13, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. BST India May 13, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST May 13, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST

