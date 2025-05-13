Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 8, May 13

The women's singles quarterfinals and the fourth round of the men's singles will be the highlights of Day 8 of the Italian Open 2025 (Tuesday, May 13). Carlos Alcaraz could become the youngest player to reach the last eight across all Majors, Masters 1000 tournaments, ATP Finals and Olympics if he beats Karen Khachanov in the fourth round here.
Jannik Sinner will face the toughest test of his comeback in the form of Francisco Cerundolo. Defending champion Alexander Zverev will take on Arthur Fils, while the in-form Casper Ruud will face Jaume Munar. Two women's quarterfinals will be contested on Tuesday.
Home favorite Jasmine Paolini will be up against Diana Shnaider, while two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina will face rising American star Peyton Stearns. Coco Gauff, who has already booked her spot in the last eight in singles, will aim to do the same in doubles alongside Alexandra Eala.
With some more exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Italian Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 8 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (23) Karen Khachanov vs (3) Carlos Alcaraz
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs (13) Diana Shnaider
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (17) Francisco Cerundolo
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Peyton Stearns vs (16) Elina Svitolina
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs (6) Casper Ruud
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (4) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers vs (Alt) Sander Arends/Luke Johnson
Followed by: Matthew Ebden/John Peers vs (3) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (10) Daniil Medvedev
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (13) Arthur Fils vs (2) Alexander Zverev
Followed by: (11) Tommy Paul vs (7) Alex de Minaur
Super Tennis Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet
Followed by: (30) Hubert Hurkacz vs (20) Jakub Mensik
Followed by: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs Sander Gille/Jan Zielinski
Followed by: (6) Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider vs Guiliana Olmos/Chan Hao-ching
Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego/Lorenzo Musetti vs (2) Henry Patten/Harri Heliovaara
The full schedule can be found here.
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The night session on Campo Centrale will commence at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows: