"Italians are to Jannik Sinner what uncle Toni was to Rafael Nadal" "Poor choice of words" - Italian Tennis Federation president's remarks annoy fans

Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi's comments regarding "weaknesses" in Jannik Sinner's game have not gone down well with tennis fans.

Sinner recently won his third title of the season at the 2023 China Open after securing back-to-back victories over Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. However, the Italian was unable to replicate his success at the Shanghai Masters, losing to Ben Shelton in the fourth round.

During an appearance at the Sports Festival in Trento, Italy, Angelo Binaghi expressed pride in Jannik Sinner's achievements, lauding his rise to a career-high World No. 4 ranking.

However, Binaghi also asserted that the 22-year-old was not as well-rounded as the three players ranked above him, namely Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev. He also highlighted "weaknesses" in the Italian's game, mentioning several aspects that had potential for improvement.

"We must be proud of having a player like Sinner, let's remember this when he loses a match and makes a wrong choice. Sinner's fortune lies in his weaknesses; he is a much less complete player than the three ahead of him. The fact that he continues to have endurance limits or needs to improve aspects, such as his service and smash, tells us that there is room for further growth," he said. (via ANSA.it) (Translated from Italian).

Binaghi's remarks did not sit well with tennis fans, with several of them pointing out that while his intention was to compliment Sinner, his choice of words was poorly executed.

"Like I know that's supposed to be a compliment but could it be worded any worse," a fan commented.

"Sometimes Italian media and high roles speak too much. Sounded like a criticism but I know he meant different," another fan chimed in.

Other fans lamented the harsh treatment Jannik Sinner received from his countrymen and the Italian media. Most recently, the 22-year-old faced backlash for his decision to skip the Davis Cup group stage matches.

"Someone get him out of that country," a fan commented.

"Italians are kind of to Jannik what uncle Toni was to Rafa 😭," another user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Jannik Sinner gears up for ATP Finals 2023: "I’m very much looking forward to it"

Following his triumph at the 2023 China Open, Jannik Sinner became the fourth players to qualify for the 2023 ATP Finals, joining Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

The Italian expressed his delight at achieving the feat for the first time in his career, having previously competed as an alternate in 2021 after compatriot Matteo Berrettini was forced to withdraw due to injury.

"It’s just incredible and it’s tough to think about this when you’re young. Two years ago, I had the chance to play there, but that was because of Matteo Berrettini hurting himself and it is a different feeling when you make it in the official eight. I’m very much looking forward to it," he said on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

The 2023 ATP Finals will be held in Turin, Italy, from November 12-19.

