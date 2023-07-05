ITF Thailand: Digvijay Pratap Singh saves three match points, moves to Round 2

Digvijay Pratap Singh had a nervous start to the M15 Nakhon SI Thammarat. The Indian tennis star had to save three match points in the second set to make it to the next round in a thrilling contest on Tuesday.

Seeded third in the tournament, Digvijay Pratap Singh met the qualifier from New Zealand, Corban Crowther.

The Indian tennis star had a slow start to the match. He lost the first set by 6-3. However, the Indian came back stronger in the second set to take it to a tie-breaker, where he had to save three match points, eventually winning the tie-breaker 10-8.

The third set, which was a nail-biter, ended in the favour of the third seed, as he wrapped the match 3-6,7-6, 6-4. Digvijay Pratap Singh will meet Maximus Jones in the next round.

Indian star Prajwal Dev also moved to the second round. He defeated Amir Milushev, 6-1, 6-3, and will face Korea's Sanhul Shin in the second round of the tournament. Prajwal Dev is coming into the tournament after lifting the doubles title in the M15 Jakarta Open earlier this week, along with Nitish Kumar Sinha.

Other Indians in the tournament - Dev Javia, Sidharth Rawat, and Karan Singh lost in the opening round by straight sets.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty stuns eighth seed Ikumi, wins by 6-0, 6-2

India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty defeated 8th-seeded Ikumi Yamazaki in straight sets to move to the second round of W25 Nakhon SI Thammarat.

The Indian qualifier dismissed the tournament favourite by a straight set 6-0, 6-2. She will face Japan's Erika Sema in the next round. Sema edged past Vaidehi Chaudhari in straight sets in the opening round of the tournament.

Notably, second-seeded Rutuja Bhosale lost to Thailand's Anchisa Chanta by 1-6, 2-6 in round one.

India's Sahaja Yamalapalli moved to Round Two by defeating USA's Dasha Ivanova in three sets. The seventh-seeded player came back after losing the first set to take the next two by 6-2, 6-2. She will meet Zongyu Li of China in the second round.

