Ivan Gakhov earned a well-deserved break after an eventful April, which included making it to the main draw of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters and playing against Novak Djokovic in the second round.

The 26-year-old Gakhov made it to the main draw of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters after his qualifier matches. He won his first-round contest against American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3.

In the second round, he faced off against World No. 1 Djokovic. Although he lost the match 7-6(5), 6-2, taking the first set to a tiebreak against the Serbian was a feat of its own.

Gakhov's girlfriend took to her Instagram stories to share an intimate yet fun celebration she had with Gakhov after the tournament. The couple spent time in a bubble bath while enjoying pizza and champagne.

Tennis author Bastien Fachan took to his Twitter to share a video of the celebration along with enlisting Gakhov's achievements for the month of April.

Gakhov won the 2023 Girona Challenger title against Jsper De Song in three sets. He participated in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters and also moved almost 80 ranks high in the ATP rankings from World No. 240 to World No. 160.

"Ivan Gakhov last night after the Djokovic match. His month of April so far: - Maiden Challenger title in Girona - Qualifies in Monte-Carlo - Wins first ATP main draw match - Pushes Djokovic to a tiebreak - Up from #240 to #160

Ivan Gakhov sported Novak Djokovic's signature Asics shoe at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Ivan Gakhov at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three

Ivan Gakhov qualified for the main draw at the Monte-Carlo Masters and ended up facing Novak Djokovic for their second-round clash. During their match, the Serb noticed that the Russian was wearing his signature shoe which he released with the Japanese sporting giant Asics.

Following the second-round match where the 22-time Grand Slam champion outshone Gakhov 7-6(5), 6-2, Djokovic thanked his opponent for wearing his shoe.

The Serbian great also asked Gakhov if the shoe was serving him well. The latter joked that generally, they do, but not on this particular occasion. Djokovic revealed details of this interaction during an interview with the Tennis Channel.

"I thanked him for wearing my shoes. I actually saw this, I saw the shoes," Djokovic said. "I saw the logo. I asked him whether the shoes served him. Well, you know, he's like 'Maybe, not today but generally,'" the Serb revealed.

This incident shines light upon the disparity between the top-ranked players and the upcoming ones. Players who do not mint money find it hard to complete their kit to participate in tournaments.

Gakhov also revealed that his compatriot Andrey Rublev helped him out with clothes for the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. Rublev gave Gakhov his unused Nike clothes.

