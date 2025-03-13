Jack Draper conveys he how he feels about Ben Shelton as pair's first-ever battle at Indian Wells nears

Jack Draper is preparing for his highly anticipated battle with Ben Shelton at Indian Wells 2025. Ahead of their meeting, the Brit touched on how he feels about the American’s personality and his on-court form.

Draper and Shelton are set for their first-ever clash on the tour on Thursday, March 13, with a maiden Masters 1000 semifinal spot up for grabs for both players. Draper is in fine form, having recently reached his second ATP 500 final in Doha after his triumph in Vienna last year.

He’s secured noteworthy victories at Indian Wells, starting his campaign by demolishing Brazil’s rising star Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-0 in his opening match. Jack Draper followed the win by beating Jenson Brooksby and 2022 champion Taylor Fritz with an identical 7-5, 6-4 scoreline.

The 23-year-old is thus going for a hat trick of American defeats as he takes on Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal. Ahead of the match, Jack Draper pointed out Shelton’s assets, notably his lethal serve.

"Ben is obviously a very high-energy player. I haven't competed against him, but I know he competes great. Obviously serves, you know, I think I saw him play last night and it was like 150 miles an hour. I don't think I can do that," he said in his press conference, smiling.

The two lefties are going for similar goals during the fortnight—a chance of cracking the top 10 for the first time and a maiden Masters 1000 title.

"Obviously a lefty like myself, coming up, you know, wants to sort of get inside of that top 10. I think he's really impressive," Jack Draper said about their shared intent.

Ben Shelton is the only American left in the men’s draw and is looking to become the first local since Taylor Fritz in 2022 to clinch the Indian Wells title.

"Ben Shelton has been more consistent" – Jack Draper on American's Indian Wells 2025 campaign

Shelton pictured at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Just like Jack Draper, Ben Shelton hasn’t lost a single set en route to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells. He beat Marione Navone 6-3, 6-2; Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-5; and compatriot Brandon Nakashima 7-6(8), 6-1. About the American’s form during the fortnight, Draper said:

"Really, really nice guy. I think he has been more and more consistent and winning against top players this week, as well," he said in the aforementioned press conference.

"I'm looking forward to that matchup. We haven't played each other, so it will be a lot of fun. It will be a tough match," he added.

The Brit also said that he expects Ben Shelton to use his kick serve during the contest and would be prepared for the challenge.

"I think Ben has obviously got one of the best kicks in the game, so I will be ready for it," he said. "I'm aware he will use it, especially attack against me. I'm a lefty, and he'll go after my backhand."

The winner between Jack Draper and Ben Shelton faces either Francisco Cerundolo or two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final.

