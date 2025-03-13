Jack Draper gets honest about wish to create bigger impact in the UK with Emma Raducanu

Jack Draper put up a clinical performance during his fourth-round match at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday, March 12, beating third-seeded Taylor Fritz in straight sets to reach the last eight. Following his victory, the World No. 14 spoke about the British tennis culture and what he and Emma Raducanu can do to grow the sport in their country.

Draper struggled with a hip injury at the beginning of the 2025 ATP Tour season, which forced him to retire midway through his Round-of-16 clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open in January. After spending a few weeks on the sidelines, the 23-year-old made amends by reaching his fifth career tour-level final at the Qatar Open.

Jack Draper has carried his rich vein of form into this year's Masters-level event in Indian Wells this fortnight. Having received a first-round bye, the 13th seed beat quality opposition in Jenson Brooksby and Joao Fonseca to reach the fourth round, where he downed 2022 champion Fritz by a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2.

Speaking to the media afterward, the 23-year-old Brit sensation spoke on a wide array of topics, including the influence of his positive results on the tennis culture in the United Kingdom. While the two-time ATP titlist believes that countries like Italy, Spain and France have a better system, he insisted that British players like himself and Emma Raducanu, among other names, will give fans plenty to talk about back home.

"I'd say our actual culture for tennis isn't huge in the UK. Obviously other tennis nations, you know, I think have it better with Italy and Spain and France," Jack Draper said during his post-match press conference in Indian Wells on Wednesday.

"They love tennis a lot more than we do as a nation, but I think, you know, hopefully with what's to come with the grass and hopefully players like myself and Emma and other top players coming through that we can really put on a good show and inspire a lot of people to play."

The 13th-seeded Brit will face fellow lefty and local favorite Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters later this week. The two players have never met on the men's circuit, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu achieved considerable success on grass last year

Jack Draper won his first pro title in Stuttgart last year | Image Source: Getty

Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu showed a good aptitude for grasscourts in 2024. While the 6-foot-4 Brit won his maiden ATP Tour title at the Stuttgart Open last June, the former US Open champion recorded her season-best result by reaching the semifinals of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Draper and Raducanu followed up well on their above runs at their next tournament campaigns, reaching the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships and the Rothesay International, respectively.

The latter continued her good run of results at Wimbledon in July, as she matched her career-best result of reaching the Round of 16 at SW19.

