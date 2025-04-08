Jack Draper makes honest admission about mental fatigue of winning Indian Wells that led to Miami opener loss

Jack Draper, in Monte Carlo right now for the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, recently reflected on his title triumph at this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Brit also lauded Jakub Mensik, who interestingly pulled off an upset against Draper on his way to the Miami Open title.

Speaking to Sky Sports Tennis, the ATP No. 6 spoke up about the mental exhaustion he experienced during his Indian Wells campaign. The 23-year-old clinched the 2025 BNP Paribas Open men's singles title after registering wins over Joao Fonseca, Jenson Brooksby, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz and then Holger Rune in the final.

"It was definitely mentally fatiguing. Obviously, it was my first experience of winning a big title like that and that was big for me because I hadn't done that before and thinking about that moment since I was young," Draper told Sky Sports Tennis.

Jack Draper went on to lay bare his thoughts on his early exit from the 2025 Miami Open, which was orchestrated by eventual champion Jakub Mensik in the second round. The match finished 7-6(2), 7-6(3) in the 19-year-old Czech's favor.

"And then to go on to the next week, I felt like I prepared well. I did all the right things, but Mensik was playing incredible tennis. He deserved the win on that day, and he went on to go and win the title, so if you lose to anyone it might as well be the guy who wins the tournament," he added.

The Brit concluded by suggesting that he's high on confidence right now, which is likely to come in handy for him at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Draper got off to a great start at this year's first claycourt Masters 1000 event.

Jack Draper makes short work of Marcos Giron in Monte-Carlo Masters 2R

Jack Draper at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Getty)

As the No. 5 seed at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, Jack Draper received a first-round bye at the Masters 1000 tournament. As a result, the Brit started his campaign in the Principality directly in the second round, where he locked horns with World No. 45 Marcos Giron on Tuesday, April 8.

The difference in Draper and Giron's respective levels became evident as the contest unfolded. The ATP No. 6 fired five aces and converted five out of ten break point opportunities to register a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win against the American.

Draper is set to face either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina next in the third round

