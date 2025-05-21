  • home icon
  • "Jack Draper's attempting the Carlos Alcaraz method" - Fans bemoan Brit's 'ugly' haircut ahead of French Open

By Sudipto Pati
Modified May 21, 2025 03:24 GMT
Jack Draper (left), Carlos Alcaraz (right), Sources: Getty
Jack Draper was recently captured on camera sporting a new hairdo ahead of the 2025 French Open. It prompted tennis fans to pour in with a myriad of reactions. While some ridiculed it, there were others who drew parallels to the hairdo of Tommy Shelby, a fictional character portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the successful British period crime drama, "Peaky Blinders".

On Tuesday, May 20, several tennis pages on X (formerly Twitter) shared pictures of Draper with his new hairdo from a practice session in the buildup to this year's Roland Garros.

It didn't take long for tennis fans to take notice of Jack Draper's new look, and they proceeded to voice their opinions about it. The hairdo wasn't appreciated by certain fans. One urged reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner to not be inspired by it, while another brought up reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, who has a penchant for flaunting new hairdos before tournaments.

"Getting a bad haircut before a major tournament… he’s attempting the Alcaraz Method," a fan wrote.
"Oh Lord, I hope Jannik doesn't get any ideas," another added.
"He looks like every 16 year old boy in a british secondary school BRING BACK THE LONG HAIR," yet another fan chimed in.
"Noooo Jack!! 😭 What is it with guys and those ugly haircuts ?? He was much handsome before!," opined one.

Another set of fans reacted from a "Peaky Blinders" perspective. In the hit show, renowned actor Cillian Murphy, in his portrayal of fictional protagonist Tommy Shelby, sports a hairdo similar to the one Draper has now.

"Ok Jackie. We see what you’re doing there," wrote one fan, followed by a GIF featuring Tommy Shelby from "Peaky Blinders".
"The damage Peaky Blinders has done to an entire generation of young men’s hairstyles has yet to be calculated," another added.

Hairdo aside, Draper has been in fine form across recent tournaments, and is widely expected to make a deep run at Roland Garros.

Jack Draper heads into French Open 2025 on the back of promising displays in Madrid and Rome

Jack Draper (right) practicing for the 2025 French Open with his coach James Trotman (left) watching on (Source: Getty)
Jack Draper (right) practicing for the 2025 French Open with his coach James Trotman (left) watching on (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters marked the first tournament for Jack Draper on this year's European claycourt swing. Here, he fell to a surprising third-round loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

However, the Brit was back to his best at the Madrid Open. In the Spanish capital, Draper stormed into the final after eliminating fellow seeded ATP stars Matteo Berrettini, Tommy Paul and Lorenzo Musetti. Unfortunately for the Brit, he suffered a loss to Casper Ruud in the final.

Next, at the Italian Open in Rome, Draper reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 23-year-old's previous French Open outings have all ended in disappointment, with the Brit never having made it past the first round of the prestigious claycourt Major.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

