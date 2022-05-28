"As much as I would love to see Carlos Alcaraz win the French Open because I love the idea of a new champion, it’s going to be really hard to beat Novak Djokovic" - Jan-Michael Gambill

Former World No. 14 Jan-Michael Gambill has said that while he would love to see Carlos Alcaraz win the Roland Garros title this year, it would be difficult for the teenager to beat Novak Djokovic.

Speaking on the Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis show, the 2000 Wimbledon quarterfinalist stressed that Djokovic's ability to raise his game in long, tough matches sets him apart.

"As much as I would love to see Alcaraz come through and win it because I love the idea of a young new champion, it’s going to be really hard to beat Novak," Gambill said. "I think the tennis that Novak played in Rome, if he gets there it will be real good. He has this way of getting through these tough long matches which is mindboggling, even his last year’s final, he just raises the level of his game."

The World No. 1 is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year with three easy wins over Yoshihito Nishioka, Alex Molcan, and Aljaz Bedene. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz had to save a match point in the second round against Albert-Ramos Vinolas in a tough five-set win. He avenged his Monte-Carlo loss to Sebastian Korda in straight-sets in the third round.

Gill Gross 🗽 @Gill_Gross Two 30-40 points in the 5th set were absolutely STOLEN by Alcaraz's speed.

"He could be No. 1 this year" - Gambill on Carlos Alcaraz

Gambill praised Carlos Alcaraz's team for making all the right moves

Jan-Michael Gambill lauded Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and his approach towards how he manages his schedule.

The American stated that the teenager is here for "the long haul" and hailed Alcaraz and his team for taking the right decision by skipping the Italian Open, before adding that he could be No. 1 this year.

"Juan Carlos, smart guy, he knows that guy (Alcaraz) needs to take some time off as well, so didn’t play Rome, goes out and wins Madrid and (laughs) look at who he beat there! I mean Rafa, Novak, Zverev. So, they’re making some really intelligent decisions and I think he is here for the long haul, not just to do it all this year. So yeah, he could be number 1 this year," Gambill said.

Describing the 19-year-old as the best player in the world since the hardcourt season, Gambill asserted that the tennis IQ and good coaching advice surrounding Alcaraz will have played a role in his ascent.

"I think he has the tools, he has been the best player in the world for the last little bit since the hardcourt season but I think their goal is pretty much a long -term one. He’s special for a lot of reasons, but the tennis IQ and coaching and the whole team around him is already making the good decisions."

