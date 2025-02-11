  • home icon
  'Jannik Sinner is absolutely guilty' — Fabrizio Corona launches scathing attack on Italian amid doping ban saga

Jannik Sinner recently faced heat from Italian TV personality Fabrizio Corona amid controversies regarding his doping saga. The world No. 1 was heavily criticized by the entrepreneur as the latter alleged that Sinner was lucky to get away with such a major controversy. Corona opined that the governing body of tennis has been favoring Sinner as he is a top player who benefits the association monetarily.

He shared his thoughts on Cliché, a program on Swiss TV RSI, where he condemned the display of double standards in providing justice. He highlighted that if it were any other tennis player instead of Jannik Sinner, they would have been torn apart by the media.

“Anyone else who had tested positive would have been immediately splashed in the newspapers, massacred for a month and then disqualified. Here, instead, everything was done to hide the problem, because the dualism with [people like] Alcaraz makes too much money and business comes before everything," he said. (Translated from Italian)

Corona finds himself aligning with the thoughts of Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. He appreciated him for calling out Sinner on the controversial issue.

"Sinner is absolutely guilty. If he is a serious person, he should take responsibility and admit his mistake," Corona added. (Translated from Italian)

The Italian paparazzi king's blunt opinions on not banning the player have opened up a new avenue of discussions on the World No. 1's Clostebol doping case.

Conversation on Jannik Sinner's doping allegation gathers momentum as case hearing day nears

Jannik Sinner failed two consecutive doping tests performed on him last year in March. Sky Sports Tennis lead presenter Gigi Salmon spoke to Tennis365 on how the hearing of his case will be a pivotal instance in the tennis world.

Appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the hearing of the 23-year-old's case will be held on April 16-17. Tennis365 also reported that the International Tennis Integrity Agenda (referred to as ITIA hereon) will perform a year-long ban on Sinner if he is proven guilty.

Salmon opened up on the prospect of a year-long ban on Sinner. She also said that Carlos Alcaraz will rule the roost if the Italian gets slapped with a ban.

“We don’t know how it’s going to go and I just can’t imagine him being banned for a year.... Sascha Zverev still has that issue in Grand Slams in terms of getting over the line, so the default will be Carlos Alcaraz if Sinner is banned,” Salmon was quoted as saying by Tennis365.

She also appreciated Jannik Sinner's mentality on how he has been able to overcome the criticism and put forth his best performance, an example being this year's Australian Open triumph.

