Nick Kyrgios makes his position clear on praising Jannik Sinner amid doping saga as old comment resurfaces

Nick Kyrgios has been outspoken against Jannik Sinner’s doping controversy and the verdict that ruled in the Italian’s favor. Interestingly, the Aussie had previously praised the World No. 1, and when those comments resurfaced, he was quick to clarify his stance.

Sinner tested positive for the banned substance Clostebol during his BNP Paribas Open campaign in March last year. He overturned his provisional suspension by proving the substance entered his system unintentionally. Following a thorough investigation, he was cleared of wrongdoing and allowed to compete. However, this gave Nick Kyrgios repeated opportunities to voice his strong opposition to the issue.

While the Aussie has repeatedly targeted Sinner on social media and other platforms, he had previously referred to him as his favorite player. Check out the clip shared by a fan below:

The post later caught the attention of the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, who clarified the context and timing of his praise for the Italian.

"This was before he was found with roids in his system," he wrote.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to appear before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on April 16-17 for his doping case hearing. The session will address an appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Nick Kyrgios took a subtle jibe at Jannik Sinner with the latter's YouTube channel reference

Nick Kyrgios at the Wimbledon Championships 2023 - Image Source: Getty

A user on X recently questioned why it took over five months for Sinner’s failed test to be disclosed, despite his team’s confidence in quickly identifying the source of contamination.

"Jannik Sinner and his team were confident to find the source of the contamination almost immediately. It could have been from some food/drink or one of the many supplements/medicines elite athletes take. But it took over 5 months for his failed test to be finally made public?" the fan asked.

For those unaware, Sinner recently gained attention by uploading the first video on his new YouTube channel. In response, Kyrgios suggested that he might use the platform to provide insights into the doping row.

"He has brought out a YouTube channel - hopefully he has the behind the scenes of what happened a year ago 😂 media team is working over time mate - disgusting," Kyrgios responded.

As the 29-year-old took aim at the Italian once again, several fans rallied against him, criticizing his stance. Similar to Sinner, Iga Swiatek faced a doping controversy last year and successfully proved her innocence. However, Kyrgios also voiced his discontent with her verdict.

