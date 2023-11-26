Jannik Sinner, after defeating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 Davis Cup, said that the contest against the 24-time Grand Slam champion was a "very important" one for him.

Sinner's remarkable performances helped Italy make it to their first Davis Cup final since 1998 as he defeated Djokovic not once, but twice. In their singles tie, the 22-year-old secured a hard-fought 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 victory over the World No. 1 in two hours and 35 minutes.

Building on this triumph, Jannik Sinner joined Lorenzo Sonego to defeat the pair of Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic in a decisive doubles match, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Italy will be competing in their eighth Davis Cup final, where they will face off against Australia, a team that has clinched the title 28 times. Italy will be aiming to secure their second title, having previously won it in in 1976.

During the post-match press conference following Jannik Sinner's victory over Novak Djokovic, the Italian was asked whether the singles match against the Serb was the most significant match of his career. In response, the World No. 4 stated that while he wouldn't label it as the match of his life, it was a "very important" match.

"Match of my life, I don't know, but it's for sure very, very important. You know, as I say, it helps a lot the last competition that it's a team competition, because you get a lot of energy from your teammates, from the whole team, and then the crowd is different," Sinner said.

Sinner expressed his happiness following his victory against Djokovic, as it provided his team with an opportunity to compete in the doubles match, the decider. Earlier in the day Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1 to hand the Serbian team an advantage over the Italian side.

"At the end of the match, I was really happy for the team to be at least able to play a deciding doubles. You know, we played really good, and I think it was a really positive day today," he added.

Jannik Sinner on defeating Novak Djokovic twice in one day: "I have to be really proud about how I handle the situation"

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup

Jannik Sinner was also asked how he felt after defeating Novak Djokovic twice in one day. In response, he expressed that it meant a great deal to him, as both the singles and doubles matches were of utmost importance for the Italian team.

"It means a lot. Obviously before the match we were talking that it was a really important test today, you know, trying to understand what to expect before the match," Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner revealed that the team devised strategies to tackle the World No. 1 prior to the match. He then expressed satisfaction with his performance, which turned the tide in Italy's favor, ultimately leading to his victory.

"Then I think we made a good tactical moment also before the match, and then obviously playing it is a little bit different but I think I have to be really proud about how I handle the situation," he added.

