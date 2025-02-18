Jannik Sinner doping ban: WADA chief's pre-settlement comments on World No. 1's case come to light

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli explained the key difference between Jannik Sinner’s doping case and that of 23 Chinese swimmers who faced no penalty. Niggli highlighted the fact that the Italian's case was due to his team member and he had a responsibility for their actions.

During a recent episode of The Sports Ambassador podcast, host Tracey Holmes sat down with the WADA chief to discuss Sinner's doping case. Notably, the episode was shot before the Italian's three-month ban was agreed upon.

In an excerpt posted on YouTube, Niggli explained why the WADA appealed the ATP World No. 1's no-fault ruling and sought a two-year ban while 23 Chinese swimmers were exonerated for a similar contamination event before the Tokyo Olympics.

"The main difference, I would say, is that in one case, you eat a meal and end up testing positive for a tiny quantity of a substance. In the other case, you got your own employee, who has a responsibility and on whom you also have a responsibility, who seems to have made a mistake," Niggli said.

"There is precedence, and the rules are such that you, as an athlete, have a responsibility to ensure that those surrounding you are also accountable. That’s the reality of the system," he added.

Niggli further explained that without accountability, athletes could always shift blame onto their coaches, trainers, or physios, resulting in no one taking responsibility. He emphasized that while contamination from a meal leaves no one to be held accountable, cases involving an athlete’s team members carry a degree of responsibility.

Jannik Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice in March. He initially explained that his trainer had been treating a cut on his own finger with a cream containing the substance, inadvertently contaminating Sinner while massaging him.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted this explanation and issued a no-fault verdict. However, WADA appealed the decision, seeking a two-year ban. The case was scheduled for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in April, but Sinner ultimately accepted a three-month suspension as part of an out-of-court settlement.

Jannik Sinner set to lose 2,100 ranking points and miss four ATP Masters 1000 events

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Within three months of his suspension, Jannik Sinner is set to lose out on 2100 ranking points. He will also miss a total of 12 ATP Tour-level events including four Masters 1000.

However, the Italian will be back before his home Masters 1000 event in Italy. He is likely to play in Rome for the first time after completing his ban. Moreover, he will not miss any Grand Slam events either as he will be back in time for the French Open.

Jannik Sinner won the only Grand Slam event of the season that has been played as he successfully defended the Australian Open title. The World No. 1 was preparing to play in the Qatar Open but his abrupt ban sees him miss the event now.

