Jannik Sinner has shared an insight into his mindset regarding the pressure of expectations following his fourth-round win at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Sinner is on the hunt for his maiden title at the ATP Masters 1000 event, after securing a semifinal finish at the tournament last year. The Italian made a strong start to his campaign with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis. He then claimed a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Jan-Lennard Struff.

The World No. 3 extended his winning streak to 18 matches after defeating Ben Shelton 7-6(4), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. He will now square off against Jiri Lehecka for a place in the semifinals.

Following his win over Shelton, Jannik Sinner disclosed that winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January didn't alleviate any pressure on him, since he now had a target on his back from the other players.

"No, less pressure, no, because other players, they know you, everyone wants to beat, you know, the players who has won Grand Slams or whatever. But I don't think it's a thing of pressure or not pressure. It's more about the relief what you said," Jannik Sinner said in his post-match press conference.

The Italian also acknowledged that the discourse about his performance was inevitable, but emphasized that he didn't let other people's opinions affect him, as he couldn't control their perceptions.

"Like, it's, for sure, there will always be people who talk, no? This is normal. You have to be smart as a player to give it the right importance when they talk about you," Sinner said.

"I've always been one player who, for me, doesn't really matter what people say, you know. Either people like me or they don't like me. I cannot control everyone. That what I can control are the people who are around me, and for me they are much more important than all the rest," he added.

Jannik Sinner: "Jiri Lehecka is playing incredibly well, I have to be very focused from the first point"

Jannik Sinner

During the press conference, Jannik Sinner looked ahead to his quarterfinal clash against Jiri Lehecka, sharing that he was expecting a challenging match as Lehecka was in incredible form.

"I'm looking forward for these kind of challenges. The next match is also a challenge. I don't know my opponent. So we played, like, five years ago somewhere. I don't even remember, so because they told me, I know. And then we see what's happening, no?" Jannik Sinner said.

"He's playing incredibly well. I have to be very focused from the first point, and hopefully I can show some good tennis," he added.

The winner of the match between Sinner and Lehecka will set up a blockbuster semifinal showdown against either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters.