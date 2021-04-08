Jannik Sinner gets his own logo - Reports

Jannik Sinner reportedly has a new personalized logo, making him one of the youngest players in recent times to get one.

Ranked No. 23 in the world, Sinner has been one of the fastest rising players in the men's game over the past two seasons. He was ranked outside the top 500 in the rankings at the start of the 2019 season, but has made a meteoric climb to reach almost the cusp of the top 20.

Jannik Sinner's logo has a combination of his initials 'J' and 'S'. A picture of the logo has been posted by one of his fan accounts on social media.

For the most part, only the top players in the game get a personalized logo. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray are among some of the stars who have their own logo.

Jannik Sinner continues breaking barriers and records

Jannik Sinner, who has been proclaimed by many to be the next superstar in the game, reached his first Masters final at the Miami Open this past weekend. However, the Italian was beaten by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Sinner has already won two ATP singles titles over the past six months, and has broken several 'youngest since' barriers in the men's game. The Italian was the youngest player in the ATP top 100 until his countryman Lorenzo Musetti joined him a few weeks ago.

Sinner's win at Sofia last November made him the youngest ATP tour champion since Kei Nishikori at the 2008 Delray Beach Open. And when he won his second title in Melbourne earlier this year, he became the youngest two-time champion since Novak Djokovic in 2006 and the youngest player to win titles in consecutive appearances since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Jannik Sinner also reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2020, in his first appearance at the Paris Grand Slam. That made him the first debutant to reach the last eight at Roland Garros since Nadal accomplished the same in 2005.

Sinner's run to the final in Miami helped him become only the fourth teenager ever to do so (after Nadal, Djokovic and Andre Agassi). It also made him only the sixth teenager to break into the top 30 of the ATP rankings since 2010.

Sinner will now be turning his attention to the claycourt season, with the next events on his schedule being the Monte Carlo Masters, Barcelona, Munich and the Madrid Masters.