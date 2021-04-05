Jannik Sinner's game looks like Novak Djokovic's, the teenager cannot be "excluded from any goal": Thomas Fabbiano

Thomas Fabbiano recently claimed that he is reminded of Novak Djokovic when he watches compatriot Jannik Sinner in action. Fabbiano also believes that given Sinner's abundance of talent, the sky is the limit for him.

Thomas Fabbiano has been a long-time training partner of Jannik Sinner. Currently ranked No. 172 in the world, Fabbiano has found most of his success on the Challenger and ITF tours.

While speaking with Calciomercato, Fabbiano was asked if Jannik Sinner reminded him of anyone from the tour. The 31-year-old responded with a mention of Novak Djokovic, but added that Sinner’s ball-striking ability is more in sync with the likely future trends in the sport.

"Jannik Sinner's game looks like Novak Djokovic but with a ball speed that reflects the tennis of the future," Fabbiano said.

Thomas Fabbiano was then asked to predict the highest level that he thinks Jannik Sinner can attain. In response, the Italian claimed that Sinner has the ability to achieve whatever he wants in tennis.

"Nobody can say for sure, but I don't think he can be excluded from any goal," Fabbiano said. "It is right that all of us and he, first of all, imagine him to raise the most important trophies."

According to Fabbiano, Sinner has an undeniable claim to being the strongest young player in Italian tennis history.

"Until some time ago it (Sinner being the strongest young Italian ever) could have been a subjective thing, now there is little to discuss," Thomas Fabbiano said. "The results speak for themselves."

Thomas Fabbiano lists Jannik Sinner’s strengths

Thomas Fabbiano believes that Jannik Sinner has more scope for improvement

Several fans and experts have been raving about Jannik Sinner's qualities, especially after the teenager’s stellar showing at the Miami Open. And Thomas Fabbiano is no different.

Fabbiano pointed out that the teenage phenom possesses a rock-solid mentality in addition to his incredible racket skills. The 31-year-old also believes that Jannik Sinner's coaching team has been instrumental in his growth so far.

"In addition to the ease in hitting the ball, I think there are two above all," Fabbiano said. "The mentality with which he faces all the stages of the course, and the team behind him, which during the process made him make as little mistakes as possible. And then they have developed all the elements he will need in the future."

Even though many consider Sinner to be at a supremely high level already, Thomas Fabbiano claimed that the teenager still has room for improvement.

"The best thing is that, luckily for him and for all Italians, he has great room for improvement in everything," Fabbiano added.