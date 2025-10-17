Jannik Sinner gets wild response from Will Smith after Italian's crazy Hollywood wish with $350 million-worth star

Jannik Sinner expressed a surprising Hollywood wish and received a positive response from American actor Will Smith. The Italian tennis player believes it would be a 'different but good' choice for Smith to play him in a movie.Sinner is currently competing at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia. During a media session in Riyadh, he was asked which Hollywood star he would want to portray him in a movie. His surprising answer was Will Smith.&quot;Let’s go with Will Smith. Why not? Different but good!&quot; Jannik Sinner said with a laugh.Bleacher Report’s Instagram post about Sinner’s choice quickly caught attention when Smith himself reposted it. The actor, worth an estimated $350 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), even shared a humorous edit of Sinner’s Wimbledon victory photo, with his own face superimposed on the Italian’s body.Notably, Smith isn't exactly new to tennis culture. He famously starred as Richard Williams, the father and coach of Serena and Venus Williams, in the biopic King Richard, earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal. So, when Sinner jokes that he’d like Smith to play him in a movie, it lands with extra weight as Smith has already performed in one of tennis' most iconic stories.Jannik Sinner set to compete in the Six Kings Slam final against Carlos AlcarazJannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Source: GettyJannik Sinner entered the Six Kings Slam as defending champion, and he began in convincing style by overpowering Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3. After the match, Sinner admitted the court in Riyadh felt &quot;very unusual,&quot; with odd bounces and unpredictable behavior. In the semifinals, Sinner faced Novak Djokovic and produced another dominant display, winning 6-4, 6-2. With that, he extended his recent winning run over Djokovic, adding to a head-to-head that has increasingly tilted in his favor recently. Looking ahead to the final, Sinner will clash again with Carlos Alcaraz, a rematch of last year’s Six Kings Slam final, where Sinner edged out Alcaraz in three sets to lift the inaugural trophy. They have played five tour-level finals this year, with Alcaraz winning four.The event in Riyadh offers massive stakes. Each player is guaranteed $1.5 million just for showing up, while the winner will claim a total of $6 million. As the defending champion, Sinner seeks to retain his crown, but Alcaraz will be determined to reverse last year’s result.