Jannik Sinner believes Matteo Berrettini’s presence at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, played an important role in Italy’s eventual title win.

With Sinner and Arnaldi's victories over Australia's Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Minaur in the final, Italy became the Davis Cup champions for the second time in history and for the first time in 47 years. Apart from Sinner and Arnaldi, the winning squad included Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego and Simone Bolelli.

Matteo Berrettini, who has a career-high ranking of World No. 6, was, however, ruled out of the team. The Italian has dealt with several injuries this season and has been missing in action since his US Open second-round loss, where he sustained an ankle injury.

Despite his exclusion, the 27-year-old marked his presence at each of Italy’s Davis Cup Finals ties in Malaga, Spain, and cheered the players on from the sidelines.

World No. 4 Jannik Sinner, who proved to be Italy’s most valuable asset, having won all of his five matches (singles and doubles) against tough opponents, remarked that Berrettini’s presence was essential for the squad.

“Thanks to Matteo. He’s had a very, very tough year throughout. A lot of injuries,” Sinner noted during an on-court interview.

“And I think for all of us, [the fact] that he came here, it means a lot. It gave us a lot of positive energy. So, thanks Matteo,” he added.

Jannik Sinner after Italy's 2023 Davis Cup win: "We are really hungry to try to win it one more time"

Jannik Sinner lifts Italy's Davis Cup 2023 title

In the press conference that followed, Jannik Sinner acknowledged the Italian tennis boom and noted that each player has huge potential.

“We know that we have a lot of potential in each of our players, also the captain and everyone,” the 22-year-old observed.

The Canadian Open champion also pointed out that they are a young bunch.

Currently, six Italians feature in the ATP top 100, with Sinner leading the charge as the World No. 4. 21-year-old Lorenzo Musetti, 22-year-old Matteo Arnaldi, 28-year-old Lorenzo Sonego, 27-year-old Matteo Berrettini and 21-year-old Flavio Cobolli, currently hold the 27th, 44th, 47th, 91st and 100th positions, respectively.

“I think we are all really young, except... Simone,” Jannik Sinner joked, pointing at 38-year-old doubles specialist Simone Bolelli.

“[Bolelli] has played this for 15 years. So, he gave us a lot of experience in one way, and I think the player who is playing the match sees this kind of thing,” he added. “[Matteo Berrettini], who came for us, was really important.”

Speaking about the squad repeating their heroics in the coming years, the Italian said that the players are “hungry” to win the title again.

“We are all very young. We are really hungry to try to win it one more time in our life, but another way, you know, having this feeling at least once, it is a really special feeling,” he said.