Jannik Sinner inadvertently entertained the home crowd on Centre Court at the Italian Open when he hilariously kept going despite winning his match against Alexander Shevchenko.

On Sunday, May 14, Sinner faced Russia’s Shevchenko in the third round of the Masters 1000 event. Shevchenko, the lucky loser, has been making his mark on the tour of late and challenged home favorite Sinner in a tough three-sets battle in Rome.

In the first set, Sinner managed to break right back after being broken by Shevchenko in his opening game of the match. He then secured two more breaks to seal the opening set 6-3.

In the second set, Sinner, who was trailing by a break, managed to equalize the score at 5-5. Despite the Italian's best effort, the set went Shevchenko’s way in the tiebreaker 7-6(4).

However, Sinner did not falter in the decider and earned a 3-2 lead by breaking Shevchenko for the fifth time in the match. The World No. 8 then scored an insurance break to lead 5-2 against the 22-year-old. Sinner then had to fend off three break points before finally sealing the win.

In a frenzy of closing out the encounter, Sinner lost track of his score and hilariously stayed on the baseline in anticipation of the next game. It was only after the chair umpire announced the final score that the 21-year-old realized he had won the match 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2.

Jannik Sinner gears up for Italian Open Round of 16 clash with Francisco Cerundolo

Jannik Sinner has found considerable success in 2023 so far. He clinched the ATP 250 trophy in Montpellier and featured in two other finals — the ATP 500 in Rotterdam and the Masters 1000 in Miami.

It is worth noting that Sinner has featured in the semifinals of all three Masters 1000 events he has contested so far (Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo).

At the ongoing Italian Open, Jannik Sinner is determined to keep his eyes on the prize and win his maiden Masters 1000 title in front of his home crowd.

“Now I feel that every week and in the tournaments in which I play, I can achieve something positive and we hope that this will be confirmed here at the Foro Italico as well,” the 21-year-old said during a press conferencetat the Italian Open.

After his win against Alexander Shevchenko, Sinner will face Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday, May 16, for a spot in the 2023 Italian Open quarterfinals.

