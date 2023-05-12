Jannik Sinner has stated that he is certain about Novak Djokovic returning to his best form in time for the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic has participated in a mere five tournaments so far this season. He remained absent in three of the four Masters 1000 events (Indian Wells, Miami, and Madrid) and incurred an early loss during his sole Masters 1000 appearance in Monte-Carlo.

The 2023 Australian Open champion, who has been plagued by injuries and poor form of late, recently pulled out of Madrid due to an elbow injury. Djokovic is, however, marking his presence in Rome to defend his Italian Open title. The World No. 1 also recently took part in a practice session with home favorite and World No. 8 Jannik Sinner.

While putting forward his opinion on Djokovic's form ahead of the 2023 French Open, Sinner said that he is “convinced” about the 22-time Slam winner's successful return to the Roland Garros after noticing his preparations for the Italian Open title defense.

“Nole certainly has a unique experience, and even when he had more difficulties in the pre-Rome tournaments, he always found himself here. I am convinced that he will be ready for Roland Garros again this year, which is the main goal,” Jannik Sinner said in a press conference in Rome.

Sinner further stated that the soon-to-be 36-year-old Serb has been serving well and has displayed impressive agility despite his age.

“I personally saw him well, he's serving well, he moves well despite his age and has a lot of personality,” the Miami Open runner-up said.

Sinner further opined that if Djokovic is able to get past the initial rounds, he will be a threat in the upcoming weeks.

“If he gets through the first rounds he will be the favorite together with Alcaraz, but he was already before the tournament,” he said.

"I too feel that I can achieve something positive" – Jannik Sinner confident about challenging the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alacraz

Jannik Sinner is confident about challenging Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

While Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have been touted as the favorites for the 2023 French Open, Jannik Sinner isn’t shying away from adding his name to the list.

After shedding light on Djokovic's current form, Sinner stated that he himself is confident about making deep runs in the upcoming tournaments, including the Italian Open.

“However, now I too feel that every week and in the tournaments in which I play, I can achieve something positive and we hope that this will be confirmed here at the Foro Italico as well,” the Italian said.

Two-time Masters 1000 runner-up Jannik Sinner, who is yearning for his first title at the level, will commence his Italian Open run in Round of 64 against Thanasi Kokkinakis on Friday, May 12.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will start his campaign against Tomas Martin Etcheverry on the same day.

