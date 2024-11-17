Casper Ruud has dismissed the comparisons between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, emphasizing the marked differences in the duo's playing styles. Ruud made the assessment after his clash with the World No. 1 at the 2024 ATP Finals.

Sinner delivered a dominant performance against Ruud in the semifinals of the prestigious event, claiming a 6-1, 6-2 victory in 70 minutes to reach his second consecutive final at the year-end championships. In his clinical display, the two-time Grand Slam champion struck 23 winners and just nine unforced errors to take a 3-0 lead in head-to-head record against the Norwegian.

During his post-match press conference, Casper Ruud was asked if Jannik Sinner's game could be compared to that of Novak Djokovic. However, the Norwegian rejected the idea, contending that Sinner generated far more power and speed with his shots than the Serb.

Although Ruud acknowledged Djokovic as the best player in history, he argued that it was possible to rally with the 24-time Grand Slam champion without the threat of being stunned by a blistering groundstroke.

"No, I don't think so, in my opinion, because they play different tennis. I mean, I think on TV it looks probably similar the way they play. But Jannik hits a faster ball than Novak. He doesn't let you breathe," Ruud said.

"With Novak you can play rallies. Not going to say easier to play Novak because he's the best in the history. At least with Novak you can play more rallies and not be terrified of Novak ripping, like, a bomb down the line or cross-court or these things," he added.

Casper Ruud also asserted that television coverage didn't accurately capture the intensity and pace of Jannik Sinner's game.

"I don't necessarily like to compare players because everyone has their own style. For me, you don't realize how fast Jannik plays unless you watch him play live and you're there in the stadium. On the TV, it's not fair, the speed," he said.

Casper Ruud: "I hope I can play Jannik Sinner more in the future 'cause it's a really fun challenge even though I lost badly"

Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner at ATP Finals 2024 (Source: Getty)

During the same press conference, Casper Ruud admitted that he overplayed due to his stress, lamenting his missed opportunities in the contest. Nevertheless, the Norwegian expressed his eagerness to compete against Jannik Sinner more in the future, describing it as a "fun challenge."

"I mean, I didn't get a good start so I get stressed and overplay a bit. Even the points I played really well, he was there defending well. I ended up doing a stupid mistake at the end," Ruud said.

"It was all in all just not my day. I'm not going to say I would have won if it was my day. Yeah, I hope I can play Jannik more in the future 'cause it's a really fun challenge even though today I lost badly," he added.

Following his win over Ruud, Sinner will square off against Taylor Fritz in the ATP Finals final. The American claimed a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3) win over Alexander Zverev to book his place against the World No. 1.

The Italian will enter the title clash with confidence, having defeated Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the group stage of the year-end championships. Jannik Sinner also triumphed over the 27-year-old 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in this year's US Open final.

